WTC final: MS Dhoni vs Virat Kohli debate reignites on Twitter after loss to New Zealand

The MS Dhoni vs Virat Kohli war ignited after Team India lost another knockout game in an ICC event under the latter's captaincy.

Team India lost in the knockouts of another International Cricket Council (ICC) event as New Zealand defeated Virat Kohli-led side in the World Test Championship (WTC) final by eight wickets to win the inaugural event in the longest format of the game.

This was India's sixth loss in the last eight years in the knockout games of the ICC events, whether it is T20 World Cup, 50-over Cricket World Cup, Champions Trophy and now the WTC final. This was the third loss for India under skipper Virat Kohli after the 2017 Champions Trophy final loss against Pakistan and the 2019 Cricket World Cup semi-final loss against New Zealand.

After the loss on Wednesday, MS Dhoni vs Virat Kohli war reignited on Twitter after the loss as many compared the latter's records to that of former skipper's.

Indian batting line-up failed to offer resistance against New Zealand's four-pronged pace attack as the Kiwi bowled out their opponents for just a score of 170 as apart from Rishabh Pant, no other batsman could score much runs and New Zealand got a target of just 139 runs to chase in 53 overs.

