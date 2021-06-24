'Chokers' trends on Twitter after Team India's 6th straight loss in knockouts of ICC events

Another International Cricket Council (ICC) event, another Team India loss at the final hurdle as New Zealand beat the Virat Kohli-led side in the World Test Championship (WTC) final by eight wickets to be the first-ever winners of the WTC mace.

This was India's sixth straight loss in the knockouts of the ICC events since the 2013 Champions Trophy when Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side beat England in England in the final by five runs on June 23, coincidentally the same day on which New Zealand beat India in the inaugural WTC final.

After the Champions Trophy 2013 final, India has lost in three finals and three semi-finals in the six ICC events. Sri Lanka beat India in the 2014 T20 World Cup final, while the eventual champions Australian team beat the Indian side in the 2015 Cricket World Cup semi-final.

Another eventual champions, the West Indies side beat the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side in the semi-final of the 2016 T20 World Cup, while Pakistan beat the Indian team in the 2017 Champions Trophy final, which was the first ICC event India played under Virat Kohli.

India lost the 2019 Cricket World Cup semi-final against New Zealand and now the WTC final at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton making their sixth consecutive loss in the ICC events since 2013.

As soon as India lost in the final, #Chokers started trending on Twitter attributing to India's inability to cross the final hurdle. Here are some of the reactions:

India in ICC tournament since last trophy in 2013: - Lost 2014 T20 WCFinal - Lost 2015 WCSemiFinal - Lost 2016 T20 WCSemiFinal - Lost 2017 CT Final - Lost 2019 WCSemiFinal - Lost 2021 WTCFinal