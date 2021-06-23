Trending#

'Congratulations NZ' trends on Twitter even before Blackcaps started batting: Netizens come up with hilarious memes

The users on Twitter were wondering how and why 'Congratulations NZ' was trending even before the match was completed.


Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor

'Congratulations NZ' was trending on Twitter even before Blackcaps started batting | Photo: BLACKCAPS

New Zealand are on the verge of winning the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) final against India at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton, however, they still haven't won. Yet, 'Congratulations NZ' started trending on Twitter even before the New Zealand openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway came out to bat.

New Zealand's four-pronged pace attack led by Tim Southee produced an excellent exhibition of seam bowling on the reserve day of the WTC final against India to bowl them out for a score of just 170 in the third innings of the match. India began their day at 64/2 with a lead of 32 runs, however, the first innings' wrecker-in-chief Kyle Jamieson was at it again and dismissed skipper Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara in quick succession.

Apart from Rishabh Pant, no other Indian batsman could offer any resistance and Tim Southee, who started this innings by removing both openers, finished the innings by removing the two Indian pacers Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah, to finish with four wickets for the innings.

New Zealand still required 139 runs to win the match, but people started congratulating the Kane Williamson-led side. While many users congratulated for the brand of cricket New Zealand has been playing for around five years now, while most of the fans wondered why it started trending even before the match ended.

Here are some of the reactions: