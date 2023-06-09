WTC Final: Virat Kohli posts cryptic Instagram story after getting trolled over viral dressing room image

Image Source: Twitter/Screengrab

Virat Kohli is a cricket superstar who has earned a reputation for breaking records and setting new standards in the sport. However, with great success comes great expectations, and Kohli is no stranger to the pressure that comes with being a fan favorite and a world-renowned athlete. Despite his impressive career, Kohli still has to contend with criticism from fans and critics alike, as was the case after his dismissal in the WTC Final against Australia at The Oval.

Kohli had been in fine form heading into the WTC Final, having scored two consecutive IPL tons and facing off against his favorite opponent, Australia. However, his promising start was cut short by a devastating delivery from Mitchell Starc, leaving him with just 14 runs off 31 balls. This setback left India in a precarious position, with the top order crumbling for just 71 runs in 18.2 overs.

As the Indian team looked to stage a comeback, the camera briefly panned to the dressing room, where Kohli was seen having a conversation with Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, and batting coach Vikram Rathour while enjoying a meal. This moment sparked criticism from some fans, who felt that Kohli should have been more focused on the game.

The scene of the players engaged in a jovial conversation and Kohli enjoying his meal has left fans outraged, resulting in a vicious attack on the former Indian captain.

This is Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill chilling and laughing after throwing their wickets and leaving India in trouble in Final of an ICC tournament but somehow their fans will blame IPL for their bad performances where they clearly don't seem to care much about Indian cricket team pic.twitter.com/Y5SaXRt4dh — Y. (@CSKYash_) June 8, 2023

Before the commencement of Day 3 at The Oval, on Friday, Virat Kohli took to Instagram to respond to his detractors.

“You must develop the ability to be disliked in order to free yourself from the prison of other people's opinions,” the post read.

Jadeja and Rahane attempted to mount a comeback with their impressive 73-run partnership. However, their efforts were thwarted by Nathan Lyon's dismissal of Jadeja at the end of Day 2, leaving the Indian team with little hope. As a result, Australia maintained their dominant position after the first two days of action in London.

