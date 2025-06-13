Steve Smith hurt his little finger on his right hand during Day 3 of the World Test Championship final against South Africa. He had to leave the field right away and was replaced by Sam Konstas.

Australia's prominent batsman Steve Smith had to leave the field after injuring his finger on the third day of their WTC Final match against South Africa at Lord's on Friday. Smith sustained an injury while trying to catch the ball. Positioned close at slip with a helmet, he missed an edge from South Africa captain Temba Bavuma off pacer Mitchell Starc allowing Bavuma to remain at the crease with just two runs at that moment.

The 36-year-old was substituted by young opening batsman Sam Konstas on the field. However, after a few overs, Konstas also required medical assistance and was replaced by Matt Kuhnemann.

That looked painful

Steve Smith drops Temba Bavuma while standing up close at first slip, and in the process picks up a finger injury and leaves the field for treatment. pic.twitter.com/sSWYoQf50c — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) June 13, 2025

Importantly, Smith was approximately 154 meters from the stumps and had little time to react before sustaining the injury. He lost his balance while moving to his left as the ball approached from his right. He quickly fell to the ground in pain before leaving the field. South Africa's captain Bavuma was on 2 runs when Smith dropped the catch.

At tea on the third day of the WTC final, South Africa concluded their second innings at 94/2, with Aiden Markram (49*) and skipper Temba Bavuma (11*) at the crease, keeping the Proteas' hopes alive in the challenging run chase. The pair had formed a 24-run partnership for the third wicket.

South Africa lost an early wicket as Ryan Rickelton was dismissed for just 6 runs in the third over, while Wiaan Mulder failed to capitalize on his start and was out for 27 runs. Mitchell Starc claimed both wickets for his team.

As South Africa requires 188 runs to secure their first WTC title, Australia needs eight wickets to conclude the match.

