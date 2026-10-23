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WTC Final race: How South Africa's win over Australia impacts India's qualification chances

South Africa’s win over Australia could have a significant impact on India’s World Test Championship (WTC) Final qualification hopes. Here’s how the latest result affects the WTC points table and India’s chances of reaching the final.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 23, 2026, 03:09 PM IST

WTC Final race: How South Africa's win over Australia impacts India's qualification chances
Image: X/@TembaBavuma
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South Africa's decisive innings-and-31-run victory against Australia in the second Test held in Gqeberha has intensified the competition for qualification to the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

While Australia maintains its position at the summit of the standings, this loss prevents them from widening their advantage and provides other contenders, notably India, with renewed optimism.

Australia currently holds a points percentage (PCT) of 75.00, with New Zealand positioned second at 72.22 and South Africa occupying third place at 66.67.

India presently ranks fifth in the standings, with seven Tests remaining throughout the cycle — comprising two encounters against New Zealand and five against Australia on home soil.

For India to conclude with a PCT of 60, they must accumulate 62 points from these fixtures and cannot permit themselves to lose more than two Tests.

Nevertheless, even an impressive final stretch may not ensure advancement. India additionally requires at least two of Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa to forfeit points in their outstanding matches. Consequently, their forthcoming series against New Zealand and Australia will prove instrumental to their prospects of securing a berth in the final at The Oval in London in the coming year.

Bangladesh, presently occupying fourth position, continues to remain viable for a spot in the final. Six of their remaining Tests will be contested at home, presenting them with a chance to accumulate significant points.

They must capitalize on their home advantage and depend on teams ranked above them surrendering points. South Africa's triumph has sustained the competitiveness of the championship, yet India confronts a formidable challenge and will require both steadfast performances and advantageous outcomes elsewhere to secure qualification for the final.

Also read| SA vs AUS: Temba Bavuma breaks India great’s long-standing record, ends 76-year wait for rare feat

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