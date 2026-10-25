WTC Final qualification scenario: What must India do as AUS, NZ and SA fight for top 2?

The race for WTC Final is heating up with Australia, New Zealand and South Africa battling for the top two spots in the standings. Find out where India stand, what results they need and the key qualification scenarios that could determine their chances of reaching the final.

The battle for a spot in the World Test Championship Final is picking up steam. The final takes place on June 9, 2027 but teams have until March to secure their place. Only the top two make it so nobody wants to lose points now. After three editions, every past winner is still in the running to reach the big stage.

Right now, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa are locked in a tight race for two spots. India’s path isn’t easy but you can’t count them out yet. So what do these four need to do to finish in the top two?

Australia, led by Pat Cummins remains in first place even after losing to South Africa in the second Test. Their win percentage has dropped to 75 but they still have the most matches left: one more against South Africa, four against New Zealand then five against India. With ten games on the schedule, Australia can tighten their grip on a top-two finish.

New Zealand stays in second place guided by Tom Latham holding a win percentage of 72.22. Their next six Tests are against India (two matches) and Australia (four matches)—so they control their own destiny. If they snag wins, New Zealand could lock in a final spot themselves.

South Africa’s victory over Australia bumps them up to 66.67 percent but they’re still third. With one more match against Australia plus three with England and two with Bangladesh, Temba Bavuma’s team has plenty of chances to climb into the top positions before March.

India sits fifth right now with Shubman Gill at the helm but they’ve only got seven matches left. Their win percentage is low at 51.52, so they really can’t afford more than two losses. India needs wins—lots of them—and even then qualifying might slip out of reach.

Bangladesh could stir things up. Sitting fourth at 55.56 percent, they have two matches each against South Africa and West Indies. A couple surprise wins could tip the entire balance especially for South Africa. Still, their chances of making the final themselves are slim.

New Zealand took the first title in 2021 by beating India. Australia beat India in 2023 then lost to defending champions South Africa in 2025. So—who lifts the trophy in 2027? Will we see a familiar champion or someone new? We’ll find out soon enough.

Also read| WTC Final race: How South Africa's win over Australia impacts India's qualification chances