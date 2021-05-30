'WTC final is like a World Cup final for me,' says New Zealand pacer Neil Wagner

The 'Workhorse' as he is called, New Zealand pacer Neil Wagner is set to feature in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India later in June at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. Wagner, who made his debut for the Kiwis in 2012 has played 51 matches in whites since and has become one of the most fearsome fast bowlers in the world in the longest format of the game.

Like Wagner, there are many players in either side, who only play one format so the WTC final would seem like playing in a World Cup final, if not more. The likes of Ishant Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane who currently play just in the Test matches for India and Neil Wagner, and BJ Watling for New Zealand, for whom the summit clash will be the final game of his career.

However, it's different for Wagner, since he has never played for New Zealand in any other format, which is why this WTC final becomes all the more important for the left-armer.

Speaking to ESPN Cricinfo, about the relevance and importance of the WTC final for him, Wagner said, "Yeah, it is like a World Cup final for me. The biggest disappointment, I guess, in my career is that I've never really played a white-ball game for New Zealand or never been able to crack into the T20 or the one-day game. That ship has probably sailed now and I don't think the opportunity will ever come. For me now, it's about putting all my focus and energy into Test cricket and to be able to play in a World Test Championship final is like a World Cup for me."

Wagner mentioned that since this is the inaugural WTC final and there isn't a lot of history attached to it but playing against India being one of the best sides in the world will be an exciting challenge.

Wagner, who is known for his fiery celebrations and lets his passion playing for the BLACKCAPS come out, earlier this year almost knocked out the wicket-keeper Watling with his vicious high five. However, it was a huge wicket of Pakistan batsman Fawad Alam, who troubled the KIwis, so it was natural for those reactions to him.

Talking about the same, Wagner said, "Yeah, I don't like the way I sometimes celebrate (laughs). It just sort of comes out. I remember seeing some footage, and poor Mitchell Santner probably tried to come in for a high five, and I went quite hard there. I think it's maybe letting off the steam, and a bit of frustration comes out bowling through the pain and trying to get a wicket, and finally when you do, it's a bit of a relief. Looking back afterwards it's not the nicest sight. I don't like the sight of my veins popping and things like that. But it's the passion that I play with and the pride I take [in my performance]."

New Zealand will be starting their preparation for the summit clash with two matches against the hosts England starting at Lord's on June 2.