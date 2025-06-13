South Africa vs Australia, World Test Championship 2025 Final: Historically, only three times has a score exceeding 250 been successfully chased in a Test match at this London venue.

South Africa faces a formidable challenge as they aim to break their ICC title drought in the ICC World Test Championship 2025 final against Australia at Lord’s Cricket Ground this Friday. After the first two days of the final saw 28 wickets fall, Australia has increased their lead in the second innings to over 250, with No. 9 Mitchell Starc putting in a strong performance alongside Josh Hazlewood, presenting South Africa with a significant challenge.

Historically, only three times has a score exceeding 250 been successfully chased in a Test match at this London venue.

To secure the WTC title, South Africa will need to achieve their highest Test chase at Lord’s, with the record still held by West Indies for their remarkable 342-run chase, featuring an extraordinary double century from Gordon Greenidge against England in 1984.

The next three successful chases of over 200 runs have all involved the traditional hosts and New Zealand, with England triumphing in each case in 1965, 2004, and 2022.

The most recent instance in 2022 signified the beginning of the ‘Bazball’ era in English cricket, as the home team successfully chased down a target of 277 runs in just 78.5 overs during Ben Stokes’ first Test as captain.

Highest successful run-chases at Lord’s:

344/1 by West Indies v ENG, 1984

282/3 by England v NZ, 2004

279/5 by England v NZ, 2022

218/3 by England v NZ, 1965

South Africa can draw inspiration from their historical performances against Australia, notably the remarkable 418-run chase in Perth in 2008, which stands as the second-highest chase ever and the best against the Australians. Notably, South Africa's next best Test chases also occurred against Australia, in 2002 and 1952 at Kingsmead and Melbourne, respectively.

In the Test match, the Proteas chose to bowl first and managed to dismiss Australia for 212 despite strong resistance from Steve Smith and Beau Webster who both scored half-centuries. South African pacer Kagiso Rabada made history by becoming only the second player to have his name on both the home and away Honours Boards at Lord’s, thanks to his five-wicket haul. However, Pat Cummins delivered an outstanding performance with a six-wicket haul which hindered South Africa’s response as the Australian captain reached his 300th Test wicket.

