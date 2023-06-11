Search icon
WTC final 2023: Why did Shubman Gill’s wicket spark controversy in IND vs AUS? Cryptic tweet decoded

Shubman Gill’s dismissal during the WTC final between India and Australia sparked massive outrage on Twitter, with Gill himself posting a cryptic tweet after his wicket.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 06:59 AM IST

Shubman Gill's controversial dismissal in WTC final (File photo)

The fans of Indian cricket were left stunned after Team India’s star batter Shubman Gill was dismissed by Scott Boland, with the third umpire ruling in the favour of the Australian team. Gill also took to Twitter after his wicket to post a cryptic social media update.

Cricket experts were left divided on whether Shubman Gill’s dismissal was legit or not, with many examining Cameron Green’s controversial catch on the Day 4 of the World Test Championship (WTC) final match India vs Australia at The Oval.

Right after his dismissal left him flabbergasted; Shubman Gill took to Twitter to share the screenshot of the catch taken by Green, and posted it with a magnifying glass emoji, raising doubt on the decision of the third umpire which tilted the game in Australia’s favour.

 

Why was Shubman Gill’s wicket controversial?

Shubman Gill’s wicket sparked a controversy on the decision of the third umpire in the IND vs AUS match as many cricket experts argued that the ball touched the ground just as Green took the catch dismissing Gill. The third umpire, however, ruled that the catch was fair.

At the end of Day 4 of the WTC final match, Mohammed Shami spoke about the controversy saying, “They (umpires) could have taken more time. They could have zoomed in. It is not a normal match, it is a WTC final. Could have checked more.”

Shubman Gill’s partnership with Rohit Sharma had started to look strong just before the young rising star was dismissed, and chants of “cheat, cheat, cheat” were heard across the stadium when Green came to bowl moments later after the controversial moment.

When asked about Shumban Gill’s wicket after the day’s play, Green said, “Yeah, I think at the time, I definitely thought I caught it. I think in the heat of the moment, I thought it was clean and threw it up and obviously showed no signs of any doubt basically.”

