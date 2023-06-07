WTC Final 2023: Know meaning of ‘black band’ in cricket; 5 times when Team India wore black bands

WTC Final 2023: Know meaning of ‘black band’ in cricket (File photo)

As the India vs Australia WTC final 2023 match commenced, the players of Team India were seen sporting a black band on their arms along with their usual test match uniforms. This raised a lot of questions as people were intrigued as to why the players were wearing a black band.

The International Cricket Council, announcing the heartwarming gesture, said that the Team India and Australia players are wearing black bands for the WTC final 2023 to offer their tribute to the victims of the tragic Odisha train accident, which claimed 278 lives.

The players of both India and Australia also observed a moment of silence for the people who lost their lives in the Odisha train accident.

Why do players wear black bands during games?

Not just in cricket, but the black band tribute is offered in almost all kinds of sports, be it team sports of individual. The black bands are worn by players to show solidarity or offer tribute to any sort of loss of life or tragedy, signifying mourning.

Times when Team India wore black bands

Team India wore a black armband on September 2, 2021, in India vs England test match to mourn the demise of legendary cricketer Laxman Vasudeo Paranjape.

In the 1st ODI against West Indies in February 2022, Team India wore a black band to mourn the loss of veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar.

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals players wore a black band during their IPL 2023 match to mourn the loss of Indian cricketer Salim Durani.

Team India also wore a black band in 2021 to mourn the demise of Indian track star Milkha Singh, who had passed away due to Covid-19.

The Indian Team is wearing black band during the WTC final match 2023 today against Australia to mourn the loss of the victims of the Odisha train accident.

