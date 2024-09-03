Twitter
HomeCricket

Cricket

WTC 2025: Is India vs Pakistan final still possible after Bangladesh's historic series win?

Bangladesh have shot up to fourth in the WTC 25 standings after their series win over Pakistan.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 03, 2024, 11:52 PM IST

WTC 2025: Is India vs Pakistan final still possible after Bangladesh's historic series win?
Bangladesh completed a second-test victory against Pakistan on Tuesday and achieved a historic sweep of the series. Needing 143 more runs on the final day with 10 wickets in hand, Bangladesh knocked them off for the loss of four wickets when Shakib Al Hasan hit the winning boundary through the covers. Bangladesh recorded only its second overseas series win; the last was against the West Indies in 2009.

Bangladesh have shot up to fourth in the WTC 25 standings after their series win over Pakistan. While Pakistan have slipped to second last or 8th on the WTC points table with a PCT of 19.05.

Pakistan have seven more matches remaining in the WTC 2023-25 cycle. They will first play a 3-match Test series against England at home, and then a two-match series against South Africa in South Africa. Lastly, they have a two-match series against Wes Indies at home. The Shan Masood-led team need to win all these seven matches to stand a chance of finishing in the top 2 of the WTC 2023-25 table.

India in WTC table

Team India is currently on the top of the WTC table with a PCT of 68.52. They have 10 matches remaining -- 3 against Bangladesh, 2 against New Zealand and 5 against Australia. If India win 5 of these 10 matches they will confirm a place in the final.

 

 

How an India vs Pakistan WTC 2025 final is possible

Australia are currently in the second spot in the WTC table. They have 7 matches remaining -- 5 against India and 2 against Sri Lanka. They need to win 4 matches to confirm a spot in the final. For Pakistan to reach the final, Australia need to lose 4 or more matches in these seven games.

If all the above scenarios come true, then India and Pakistan will finish in the top two of the points table. Hence, there will be an India vs Pakistan WTC final for the first time ever at Lord's from June 11, 2025.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
