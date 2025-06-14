South Africa has won the ICC trophy for the first time in 27 years. They secured the World Test Championship title by defeating Australia by five wickets in the final held at Lord's.

South Africa concluded a 27-year wait for an ICC trophy on Saturday by securing the World Test Championship (WTC) title, defeating Australia by five wickets in the final held at Lord's. In pursuit of 282 runs for victory, the Proteas relied on Aiden Markram's century and a half-century from captain Temba Bavuma to achieve their goal. When play resumed on Day 4, South Africa required 69 runs to win. Although Bavuma was dismissed early, Markram took on the responsibility to guide the Proteas forward until Kyle Verreynne scored the winning run.

This victory marks South Africa's first ICC trophy since the ICC KnockOut Trophy in 1998, which is now referred to as the ICC Champions Trophy.

In addition to the Test mace, South Africa also received prize money amounting to $3.6 million (approximately Rs 31.05 crore). Despite their defeat, Australia earned $2.16 million (around Rs 18.63 crore) as the runners-up. India, finishing third in the 2023-25 WTC cycle, was awarded Rs 12.42 crore.

Starting from 213/2, South Africa faced an early setback when Temba Bavuma edged a back-of-the-length delivery from Cummins to the wicketkeeper, departing for 55 runs off 134 balls. With Nathan Lyon generating some turn, South Africa had to navigate a tense path in their pursuit of the championship, as Australia maintained pressure and restricted runs.

Markram, however, eased the tension by striking Cummins for a four, followed by a solid pull through mid-wicket for another boundary. Yet, Australia struck again when Mitchell Starc bowled a nervous Tristan Stubbs, dislodging the leg-stump bail.

After Australia squandered their third review of the innings, signaling desperation, it became clear what was to come. Markram and David Bedingham displayed composure while easily rotating the strike, bringing South Africa closer to their target.

The deficit dropped below 20 when Bedingham executed a smooth on-drive off Cummins, energizing the crowd of Proteas fans. The excitement peaked when Markram sent a shot from Josh Hazlewood through mid-wicket for four, then followed it up with three runs in the same manner on the very next delivery.

Although Markram was unable to complete the chase, as he flicked to mid-wicket and was dismissed for 136 off Hazlewood, Kyle Verreynne secured the victory by slicing Starc through cover-point, igniting joyful and emotional celebrations in the dressing room, among loyal supporters, family members, and former players at the Home of Cricket, as well as back in South Africa.

Also read| SA vs AUS, WTC Final 2025: South Africa create history, end 27-year ICC title drought with 5-wicket win over Australia