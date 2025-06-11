Ahead of the WTC Final 2025 match between Australia and South Africa, take a look at the best possible Playing XI for fantasy games.

Australia and South Africa are all set to lock horns for the Ultimate Test named World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 Final. The top 2 teams in the Test Rankings will be facing each other at the iconic Lord's Cricket Stadium, starting June 11. Since Australia are the defending champions, they will be aiming to claim the successive title. In 2023, Aussies defeated Team India to lift their first WTC title. On the other hand, the Proteas are appearing in a WTC Final for the first time ever, and will be looking to script history by winning the game and the title in the first attempt. Ahead of the game, let us take a look at the best possible fantasy Playing XI for the Australia vs South Africa WTC Final 2025.

Australia vs South Africa: Head-to-Head in Tests

Australia and South Africa have faced each other in 101 Tests so far, starting from the year 1902, when the latter was not even an Independent nation. Out of these 101 Test matches, the Aussies have won 54 games while the Proteas emerged victorious on just 26 occasions. 21 matches between these two sides ended in a draw.

Australia vs South Africa: Playing XI

Australia Playing XI - Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (WK), Pat Cummins (C), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, and Josh Hazlewood.

South Africa Playing XI - Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickleton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma (C), Kyle Verreynne (WK), Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, and Lungi Ngidi.

Australia vs South Africa: Dream11 Predictions

Wicketkeepers - Ryan Rickleton, Alex Carey

Batters - Temba Bavuma, Travis Head (VC), Aiden Markram (C)

All-Rounders - Marco Jansen

Bowlers - Pat Cummins, Kagiso Rabada, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Keshav Maharaj