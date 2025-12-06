WTC 2025-27 Points Table: Updated World Test Championship standings after West Indies' stunning last-day draw vs New Zealand

The World Test Championship (WTC) 2025–27 points table has been updated after West Indies produced a heroic draw against New Zealand. The result gives West Indies their first points of the cycle, while New Zealand open their campaign with a hard-fought draw as the standings see fresh movement.

Justin Greaves delivered an outstanding unbeaten double century, enabling West Indies to secure a draw against New Zealand in the 1st Test held in Christchurch on Saturday. As the visitors pursued a target of 531, Greaves executed an impressive blockathon, finishing not out at 202 before both captains agreed to a draw on the final day at Hagley Oval. The visitors concluded the match at 457/6, with Shai Hope (140) and Kemar Roach (58 not out) forming vital partnerships alongside the 'Man of the Match' Greaves. Nevertheless, the visitors found themselves at the bottom of the World Test Championship (WTC) points table.

With five losses and a single draw from six matches, West Indies hold a PCT of merely 5.56. In contrast, New Zealand, playing their first match of the current cycle, climbed to seventh place with a PCT of 33.33.

Australia remains at the top of the WTC standings, boasting 4 victories in 4 matches, which keeps their PCT flawless at 100.00. South Africa, following their series victory over India, sits in second place with three wins out of four matches played. Sri Lanka is in third place, having achieved one win and one loss in two matches. Pakistan and India are positioned fourth and fifth, with PCTs of 50 and 48.15, respectively.

Updated WTC 2025-27 Points Table

Pos Team Played Won Lost Drawn Points PCT (%) **1** **Australia** 4 4 0 0 48 **100.00** **2** **South Africa** 4 3 1 0 36 **75.00** 3 Sri Lanka 2 1 0 1 16 66.67 4 Pakistan 2 1 1 0 12 50.00 5 India 9 4 4 1 52 48.15 6 England 6 2 3 1 26 36.11 7 New Zealand 1 0 0 1 4 33.33 8 Bangladesh 2 0 1 1 4 16.67 9 West Indies 6 0 5 1 4 5.55

Regarding the match, after being invited to bat first, New Zealand's first innings was highlighted by a half-century from Williamson; the hosts were dismissed for 231 due to a strong bowling display from the West Indies.

Kemar Roach (2/47), Jayden Seales (2/44), Johann Layne (1/47), Ojay Shields (2/34), Justin Greaves (2/35), and captain Roston Chase (1/13) were the wicket-takers for West Indies in the first innings.

In reply, the visitors were all out for 167, with Tagenarine Chanderpaul (52) and Shai Hope (56) contributing fighting half-centuries for West Indies in their first innings.

During New Zealand's second innings, Tom Latham and Rachin Ravindra formed a substantial 279-run partnership for the third wicket, leading the hosts to declare at 466/8, leaving West Indies needing 561 runs. While chasing, Hope, Greaves, and Roach fought valiantly.

