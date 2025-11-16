WTC 2025-27 points table: Updated World Test Championship standings after South Africa beat India by 30 runs in low-scoring Kolkata Test

South Africa defeated India in the opening Test of their two-match series held in Kolkata, resulting in a rise in their standings in the latest World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. The challenging pitch made the target of 124 too difficult for India, who ultimately lost by 30 runs.

India has dropped to fourth place following a disappointing 30-run defeat against the reigning World Test Champions, South Africa, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday. In pursuit of 123 runs, India faltered under pressure on a pitch favoring spin, collapsing for just 93 runs. The team faced an additional setback with the loss of Test captain Shubman Gill due to a neck spasm before play commenced. South Africa, led by captain Temba Bavuma's impressive 55 not out, managed to score 153 runs in their second innings. Bavuma was the only player to exceed 40 runs in the entire Test, marking South Africa's first Test victory in India in 15 years.

India has now suffered three losses in the current WTC cycle, following two defeats in England earlier this year. In contrast, South Africa, who began their title defense in Pakistan last month, has secured two wins out of three matches, giving them a points percentage of 66.67, placing them second only to Australia, who have won all three Tests in this edition.

This defeat signifies India's second loss under coach Gautam Gambhir in a home Test match while chasing a target under 150 runs. No other team has lost at home while attempting to chase under 150 runs in the 21st century. Last year, New Zealand achieved a historic 3-0 whitewash over India, denying the hosts a 147-run chase at Wankhede Stadium, winning by 25 runs.

This victory marks South Africa's second consecutive win in the new WTC cycle, allowing the reigning champions to climb a few spots on the World Test Championship (WTC) points table, now sharing second place with Sri Lanka.

With a points percentage of 66.67 after two wins in three matches in the new cycle, South Africa has improved their standing, while India has slipped to No. 4, with their points percentage decreasing from 57.14 to 54.16, now just slightly ahead of Pakistan and England.

Updated WTC 205-27 Points Table

Pos Team M W L D Pts PCT (%) 1 Australia 3 3 0 0 36 100.00 2 South Africa 3 2 1 0 24 66.67 3 Sri Lanka 2 1 0 1 16 66.67 4 India 8 4 3 1 52 54.16 5 Pakistan 2 1 1 0 12 50.00 6 England 5 2 2 1 26 43.33 7 Bangladesh 2 0 1 1 4 16.67 8 West Indies 5 0 5 0 0 0.00 9 New Zealand 0 0 0 0 0 0.00

