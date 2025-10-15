WTC 2025-27 points table: Updated World Test Championship standings after Pakistan beat South Africa by 93 runs in 1st Test, India slip to...

Pakistan kicked off the new WTC cycle with a decisive win over South Africa, securing a 93-run victory in Lahore. The Proteas struggled against the spin attack, finding it difficult to respond to Noman Ali and his teammates as Pakistan maintained their strong performance on home soil.

Pakistan showcased their dominance over South Africa in the first Test match of the series held at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium. Shan Masood and his team kicked off their journey in the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle with a convincing victory by 93 runs, having set a formidable first-innings total of 378 on a pitch that favored spin bowlers.

After finishing in the lower half of the WTC points table during the last three cycles, Pakistan now has a chance to change their fortunes, bolstered by favorable home and away fixtures. As the saying goes, a good start is half the battle won.

On Wednesday, October 15, Pakistan secured 12 points from their win in Lahore, achieving a points percentage (PCT) of 100, which matches that of two-time finalists Australia, who triumphed in their only match against the West Indies, winning 3-0.

Updated WTC 2025-27 standings

Position Team Matches Won Lost Drawn Points Penalty PCT (%) 1 Australia 3 3 0 0 36 0 100.00 2 Pakistan 1 1 0 0 12 0 100.00 3 Sri Lanka 2 1 0 1 16 0 66.67 4 India 7 4 2 1 52 0 61.90 5 England 5 2 2 1 26 2 43.33 6 Bangladesh 2 0 1 1 4 0 16.67 7 South Africa 1 0 1 0 0 0 0.00 8 West Indies 5 0 5 0 0 0 0.00 9 New Zealand 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00

Pakistan's rise in the rankings has resulted in Sri Lanka dropping from second to third place, following India's 2-0 victory over the West Indies on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill and his team have found themselves in fourth place.

Since last year's series against England, spin bowling has significantly aided Pakistan at home. The hosts managed to secure a 2-1 victory against Ben Stokes and his team, and earlier this year, they drew 1-1 with the West Indies. South Africa, despite being without one of their top Test batsmen and regular captain Temba Bavuma, fought valiantly until the final ball. However, the unfamiliar conditions and several deliveries turning sharply ultimately led to their defeat in Lahore.

Looking ahead, South Africa faces a challenging tour of India next month. The Proteas will be eager to improve their spin play and adapt to the sub-continent conditions as they aim to level the series in Rawalpindi next week. Among the positives for South Africa were Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton, and Senuran Muthusamy, who collectively took 11 wickets in the match. However, they will need a much stronger team effort to tackle the spin challenges posed by Pakistan in the upcoming week.

Also read| PAK vs SA: Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill; becomes first Asian batter to achieve major WTC record