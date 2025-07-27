WTC 2025-27 points table: Updated World Test Championship standings after India vs England 4th Test ends in a draw

The draw leaves England with a 2-1 series lead heading into the final Test. For their efforts in a match that went down to the wire, both India and England will add four points to their WTC totals.

A dogged batting performance from India on the final day secured a hard-fought draw against England in the fourth Test of their series, a result that has significant implications for the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle. With the spoils shared at Old Trafford, both teams add crucial points to their tally, but it is Australia who continue to dominate the early stages of the championship.

The draw leaves England with a 2-1 series lead heading into the final Test. For their efforts in a match that went down to the wire, both India and England will add four points to their WTC totals.

The updated standings see Australia sitting comfortably at the top of the table with a perfect record, having won all their matches in the cycle so far. Their dominant performances have earned them a substantial lead in terms of percentage of points won (PCT), the primary metric for determining the WTC finalists.

England remains in a strong position in the top half of the table, with the points from the draw further solidifying their campaign. India, while missing out on an opportunity to level the series, will take solace in the resilience shown to salvage a draw and will be looking to maximize their points in the final Test and upcoming series.

ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 Standings (As of July 27, 2025)

Note: The table is ranked based on the percentage of points won. Teams are awarded 12 points for a win, 6 for a tie, and 4 for a draw. Points may be deducted for slow over-rates.

The 2025-27 WTC cycle is still in its early phase, with many series yet to be played. The current standings provide a snapshot of the initial frontrunners, but the race for the coveted final spots is expected to intensify as more red-ball cricket is played across the globe.

