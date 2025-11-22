WTC 2025-27 points table: Updated World Test Championship standings after Australia thrash England by 8 wickets in Ashes opener

Australia’s dominant 8-wicket win over England in the Ashes opener triggered a major shake-up in the WTC 2025–27 points table. With the new cycle underway, the latest standings reflect early momentum shifts as teams jostle for advantage in the long race to the World Test Championship final.

Travis Head scored an impressive 123 runs off just 83 balls on Saturday, November 22, leading Australia to successfully chase down a target of 205 runs in 28.2 overs, securing a commanding victory by 8 wickets against England in the opening Test of the 2025-26 Ashes series at Optus Stadium in Perth. The left-handed opener replaced Usman Khawaja and reached his century in a mere 69 balls.

Head was the second Australian batsman to be dismissed during the run chase, but not before he contributed significantly, adding 117 runs from just 92 balls alongside Marnus Labuschagne, who scored 51 off 49 deliveries.

During his innings, Head struck an impressive 16 fours and 4 sixes, showcasing his prowess as a key player for the 2023 World Test Championship winners.

This victory over the Ben Stokes-led England team not only put Australia ahead 1-0 in the Ashes series but also preserved their perfect record in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle, with the Aussies winning all four matches played thus far, maintaining a 100% win rate.

In contrast, England has faced challenges, losing three out of six Tests in the ongoing WTC cycle, resulting in a win percentage of 36.11%. They were positioned sixth in the points table before the Perth Test and remained in that spot after the defeat, with their percentage dropping from 43.33 to 36.11.

Updated WTC 2025-27 Points Table

Rank Team Played Won Lost Draw Deducted Points Total Points PCT (%) 1 Australia 4 4 0 0 0 48 100.00 2 South Africa 3 2 1 0 0 24 66.67 3 Sri Lanka 2 1 0 1 0 16 66.67 4 India 8 4 3 1 0 52 54.17 5 Pakistan 2 1 1 0 0 12 50.00 6 England 6 2 3 1 2 26 36.11 7 Bangladesh 2 0 1 1 0 4 16.67 8 West Indies 5 0 5 0 0 0 0.00 9 New Zealand 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00

Note: Teams are ranked by Percentage of Points Won (PCT). A Win is 12 points, a Draw is 4 points, and points are deducted for slow over-rates.

Before Head's remarkable performance on Saturday, left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc had already made headlines by taking seven wickets on Day 1 of the Test, giving Australia an early advantage. He continued his strong performance by dismissing three more Australian batsmen in the second innings on Saturday.

The second Test of the Ashes series is scheduled to take place at The Gabba in Brisbane from December 4 to 8, featuring a day-night format with a pink ball.

