WTC 2025–27 points table updated after Australia's 4-1 Ashes victory over England; India stay in contention

The WTC 2025–27 points table has been updated after Australia sealed a dominant 4–1 Ashes series victory over England. Australia tighten their grip at the top, England slip further, while India remain firmly in contention for a spot in the World Test Championship final.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jan 08, 2026, 03:54 PM IST

WTC 2025–27 points table updated after Australia's 4-1 Ashes victory over England; India stay in contention
Australia triumphed over England in the concluding fifth Ashes Test held in Sydney, clinching the series with a score of 4-1. They successfully chased a modest target of 160 runs, finishing with five wickets remaining. This victory solidified Australia's lead in the World Test Championship (WTC) points table, as they have now secured seven wins out of eight matches in the current 2025-27 cycle. Their PCT now stands at an impressive 87.5, and it would require a series of unfortunate events for them to miss out on the final in 2027.

On the other hand, England's struggles in the WTC continued, suffering their sixth defeat of the cycle and remaining in seventh place, just above Bangladesh and West Indies. Their PCT has fallen from 35.19 to 31.66, with only three Test victories to their name—two against India and one against Australia—so far in the WTC 2025-27 cycle.

In the standings, New Zealand and South Africa occupy the second and third positions, respectively, with PCTs of 77.78 and 75. Meanwhile, India, under the leadership of Shubman Gill, is facing challenges in sixth place, having recorded four wins and four losses after nine matches.

WTC 2025-27 Points Table

ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 Standings

Last Updated: January 8, 2026

Rank Team Played Won Lost Draw Points PCT (%)
1 Australia 8 7 1 0 84 87.50
2 New Zealand 3 2 0 1 28 77.78
3 South Africa 4 3 1 0 36 75.00
4 Sri Lanka 2 1 0 1 16 66.67
5 Pakistan 2 1 1 0 12 50.00
6 India 9 4 4 1 52 48.15
7 England 10 3 6 1 38* 31.66
8 Bangladesh 2 0 1 1 4 16.67
9 West Indies 8 0 7 1 4 4.17

* England penalized 2 points for slow over-rate.

Earlier, Jacob Bethell fought valiantly for England on the final morning of the Test match, scoring 154 runs before being dismissed by Mitchell Starc, which allowed England to extend their lead to 159 runs. The visitors were all out for 342 runs in their second innings, but the target of 160 runs proved insufficient.

England lamented the absence of a specialist spinner in Shoaib Bashir, as the ball turned significantly for Beau Webster, Will Jacks, and Jacob Bethell during the second innings. However, the conditions remained favorable for batting on the final day, and Australia was always favored to win the Sydney Test as they approached the last day. Overall, the hosts demonstrated superior performance throughout the Ashes series, and the final score of 4-1 clearly reflects this dominance.

Also read| Travis Head moves past Virat Kohli on elite Test list after match-winning performance at SCG

