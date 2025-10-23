FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

WTC 2025-27 points table: South Africa end 18-year wait for win in Pakistan - What it means for India

South Africa ended their 18-year Test drought in Pakistan with a stunning win in Karachi, shaking up the ICC World Test Championship 2025–27 points table. The result pushed Pakistan down the standings and helped India strengthen their chances of reaching the WTC 2027 final.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 23, 2025, 04:01 PM IST

WTC 2025-27 points table: South Africa end 18-year wait for win in Pakistan - What it means for India
South Africa made a remarkable comeback to equalize the two-match Test series against Pakistan, securing a convincing 8-wicket win in the second Test at the National Stadium on Thursday, October 23. This victory marked a comprehensive display from Aiden Markram’s squad, who outperformed the hosts throughout all four days, achieving their first Test win on Pakistani soil in 18 years and their inaugural victory in the new World Test Championship (WTC) 2025–27 cycle.

Starting Day 4, South Africa’s bowlers dismantled Pakistan’s middle and lower order, leading to a significant collapse. The hosts managed to score only 138 runs in their second innings, leaving the visitors with a mere 68 runs to chase for victory after having established a vital 70-run lead in the first innings.

The Proteas comfortably achieved the target, concluding the match with eight wickets in hand — a result that revitalized their position in the contest and breathed new life into the ongoing WTC cycle.

This outcome has altered the World Test Championship standings, with both Pakistan and South Africa exchanging places.

WTC 2025–27 Standings (as of October 23, 2025)

Rankings are based on the percentage of points (PCT) won.

Pos Team Matches Won Lost Drawn Points Ded. PCT
1 Australia 3 3 0 0 36 0 100.00%
2 Sri Lanka 2 1 0 1 16 0 66.67%
3 India 7 4 2 1 52 0 61.90%
4 South Africa 2 1 1 0 12 0 50.00%
5 Pakistan 2 1 1 0 12 0 50.00%
6 England 5 2 2 1 26 2 43.33%
7 Bangladesh 2 0 1 1 4 0 16.67%
8 West Indies 5 0 5 0 0 0 0.00%
9 New Zealand 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00%

Points System:

  • Win: 12 points
  • Tie: 6 points
  • Draw: 4 points
  • Loss: 0 points
  • Deductions (Ded.): Points are deducted for slow over-rates.

Under the leadership of Shan Masood, Pakistan has fallen three spots from second to fifth following the defeat. They now have one win and one loss from two Tests, resulting in a 50% points percentage (PCT).

Conversely, South Africa has opened their account and ascended to fourth place, also holding a 50% PCT but ahead of Pakistan due to better ranking metrics.

India has reclaimed third place with a PCT of 61.9, thanks to four victories from seven matches. At the top of the table, Australia and Sri Lanka remain unbeaten, continuing to lead in the new WTC cycle.

At the bottom of the standings, New Zealand is still the only team without a win, while the West Indies are yet to secure their first points despite having played five Tests in this cycle.

Also read| IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma overtakes Sourav Ganguly's ODI record; joins Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar in elite club

 

