CRICKET

WTC 2025-27 Points Table: India slip below Pakistan after South Africa's 2-0 clean sweep, Australia on top

India slip below Pakistan in the updated World Test Championship standings after South Africa’s dominant 2-0 series win. The heavy defeat dents India’s WTC 2025-27 campaign, pushing them down to fifth place as Pakistan move ahead in the points percentage race.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Nov 26, 2025, 03:29 PM IST

WTC 2025-27 Points Table: India slip below Pakistan after South Africa's 2-0 clean sweep, Australia on top
South Africa has achieved a remarkable 2-0 whitewash over India, marking a historic victory against the two-time World Test Championship (WTC) finalists after a span of 25 years. This match showcased an overwhelming defeat for India, who could only manage scores of 201 and 140 runs in their two innings, while the Proteas amassed a staggering 749 runs in their two innings during the second and final Test held in Guwahati. This loss represents India's largest defeat by runs, falling short by 408 runs.

In the two matches played over eight days, South Africa demonstrated superior performance, first winning in Kolkata on a challenging pitch and then securing another victory in Guwahati, which is known for its traditional Test conditions in India. The significance of first innings runs was evident, as the visitors scored 489 runs over five and a half sessions, effectively sealing the match for Temba Bavuma and his team. With these two victories in India, South Africa has solidified its position in second place on the WTC points table.

As the holders of the Test championship, South Africa has won three out of four matches in the ongoing 2025-27 cycle, currently boasting a points percentage (PCT) of 75.00. Australia remains at the top of the standings, having won all four Test matches in this cycle, including the initial Ashes encounter in Perth. Meanwhile, India has slipped to fifth place in the rankings, now positioned below Sri Lanka and Pakistan due to the outcomes of this series.

Updated WTC 2025-27 Points Table

Rank Team Played Won Lost Drawn Points PCT (%)
1 Australia 4 4 0 0 48 100.00
2 South Africa 4 3 1 0 36 75.00
3 Sri Lanka 2 1 0 1 16 66.67
4 Pakistan 2 1 1 0 12 50.00
5 India 9 4 4 1 52 48.15
6 England 6 2 3 1 26 36.11
7 Bangladesh 2 0 1 1 4 16.67
8 West Indies 5 0 5 0 0 0.00
9 New Zealand 0 0 0 0 0 0.00

Updated: November 26, 2025

India has secured victories in four Tests while suffering losses in an equal number during the current cycle, resulting in a PCT of 48.15, which places them behind Sri Lanka (66.67) and Pakistan (50.00). New Zealand has yet to commence their campaign in the new WTC cycle. Meanwhile, England, who faced a defeat against Australia last week, has fallen further down the rankings and will need to win several Ashes Tests to surpass India in the standings.

As New Zealand prepares to face the West Indies in a series of three Tests, and with Australia and England set to clash in four additional matches, significant changes in the table are anticipated leading up to January-February, just before the T20 World Cup.

Also read| Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli return as India announce squad for ODI series against South Africa; KL Rahul named captain

