WTC 2023 Final: Virat Kohli shares cryptic Instagram story after being trolled for India's loss to Australia

WTC Final 2023: Australia have scripted history with their 209-run win over Team India in the ICC World Test Championship 2023 Final.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 08:43 PM IST

India lost to Australia in the 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) final on Sunday. The final day of the WTC final didn't go well for India as they lost seven wickets before lunch. This led India to a humiliating 209-run defeat. 

After the defeat, Team India was criticised for their poor performance. The team had pinned their hopes on Virat Kohli. However, Kohli's stay at the crease on the final day was short-lived. He was dismissed for 49 by Scott Boland. Now, Kohli has shared a message for his Instagram story apparently reacting to the criticism received by people.

"Silence is the source of great strength," he posted the quote by Lao Tzu. Several social media users have also shared a screenshot of his Insta story on Twitter. Check out here:

After the match, Sunil Gavaskar also hit out at the Indian players and did not spare Kohli, saying the batting was 'ridiculous'. "The batting was shambles today. It was just ridiculous what we saw today. Especially the shot making. We saw some ordinary shots yesterday from (Cheteshwar) Pujara, somebody you never expect to play that shot.

Australian pacer Scott Boland produced a bowling spell of rare quality to get rid of Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja in the same over, effectively shutting the door on India, who were bowled out for 234 in their second innings on the final day here at The Oval.

Gavaskar said Indian batters erred persistently around their personal landmarks, citing a pattern. Speaking about Kohli's dismissal, Gavaskar said, "It was a pretty ordinary shot. Outside the off stump. He was leaving till then. Maybe he was conscious that he needed one run to reach his half century. It happens when you are nearing a milestone."

