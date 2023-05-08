Search icon
WTC 2023 final: Ishan Kishan replaces KL Rahul in Team India squad, check full list here

Injured KL Rahul will undergo surgery at the earliest followed by rehab at the National Cricket Academy for the same.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 08, 2023, 05:43 PM IST

WTC 2023 final: Ishan Kishan replaces KL Rahul in Team India squad, check full list here
WTC 2023 final: Ishan Kishan replaces KL Rahul in Team India squad, check full list here (File photo: Twitter/Ishan Kishan)

WTC 2023 final: Ishan Kishan has been named as the replacement for KL Rahul in India's squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia. The match will be held from June 7-11 at the Oval. Rahul has been ruled out from the remaining IPL 2023 and WTC final due to his injury. He suffered an injury to his right upper thigh while fielding during Match 43rd of IPL 2023 between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on May 1. 

After consultations with specialists, it has been decided that Rahul will undergo surgery at the earliest followed by rehab at the National Cricket Academy for the same.

India’s squad for WTC final: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan (wk).

Standby players: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav.

