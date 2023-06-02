Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

WTC Final: All about Dukes cricket ball to be used in Ind vs Aus final; how it is different from SG

The India vs Australia WTC final match will be played with the Dukes cricket ball at the Oval in London, UK.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 08:08 AM IST

WTC Final: All about Dukes cricket ball to be used in Ind vs Aus final; how it is different from SG
WTC final: All about Dukes cricket ball to be used in Ind vs Aus final; how it is different from SG

The first batch of Indian stars including key players like Virat Kohli, reached London last week to begin final preparations for the World Test Championship Final. The WTC final between India and Australia will be played at Oval from June 7 to 11. However, the Indian team began preparations during the IPL itself, practising with the Dukes cricket ball.

Dukes ball is one of the most historic pieces of equipment used in world cricket. It traces its origins back to the 1760s, over 250 years ago. Dukes ball is used by the English cricket team during their test matches at home. On the other hand, team India plays with the SG red balls in their home games. 

“We knew about this before the start of the IPL. So even during the IPL, it was discussed that we will bowl with the red ball,” Axar Patel recently told ICC. “The difference is the Dukes ball remains shinier for longer. But during the IPL, we had ordered the ball, so were practising with it and have gotten used to it,” the India star added.

Dukes vs SG balls

The Dukes ball is manufactured in England by the Dukes Cricket Company, currently owned by Indian businessman Dilip Jajodia. Apart from England, it is also used by the West Indies and Ireland. India uses the Sanspareil Greenlands (SG) balls made by the Meerut-based company since the 1950s. All other Test nations use the Australian-made Kookaburra ball.

Both the SG and Dukes balls are hand-stitched which makes them swing much more. The SG ball, used by India since 1944, has a more prominent seam and threads closer to each other. 

The seam of the Dukes ball has all six stitching rows going backwards and forwards on the ball’s two halves. It retains its shape and strength for longer and the seam remains if properly used by the fielding side. The SG ball’s threads are thicker making the seam more prominent. The stitchings are nearer than Dukes.

(Inputs from PTI)

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Diana Penty dazzles in glittery nude dress at Cannes 2023, fans say ‘best look so far’
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt wedding anniversary: Inside photos of couple's home Vastu where they tied the knot last year
In Pics: Shraddha Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Jacqueline Fernandez attend Backstreet Boys concert in Mumbai
How Sapna Choudhary, went from earning Rs 3000 per stage show to walking the Cannes red carpet, all you need to know
5 times Jacqueline Fernandez nailed aerial yoga, know its benefits
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Nisha Upadhyay suffers bullet injury at live show in Patna, Bhojpuri folk singer's left thigh injured
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.