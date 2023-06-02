WTC final: All about Dukes cricket ball to be used in Ind vs Aus final; how it is different from SG

The first batch of Indian stars including key players like Virat Kohli, reached London last week to begin final preparations for the World Test Championship Final. The WTC final between India and Australia will be played at Oval from June 7 to 11. However, the Indian team began preparations during the IPL itself, practising with the Dukes cricket ball.

Dukes ball is one of the most historic pieces of equipment used in world cricket. It traces its origins back to the 1760s, over 250 years ago. Dukes ball is used by the English cricket team during their test matches at home. On the other hand, team India plays with the SG red balls in their home games.

“We knew about this before the start of the IPL. So even during the IPL, it was discussed that we will bowl with the red ball,” Axar Patel recently told ICC. “The difference is the Dukes ball remains shinier for longer. But during the IPL, we had ordered the ball, so were practising with it and have gotten used to it,” the India star added.

Dukes vs SG balls

The Dukes ball is manufactured in England by the Dukes Cricket Company, currently owned by Indian businessman Dilip Jajodia. Apart from England, it is also used by the West Indies and Ireland. India uses the Sanspareil Greenlands (SG) balls made by the Meerut-based company since the 1950s. All other Test nations use the Australian-made Kookaburra ball.

Both the SG and Dukes balls are hand-stitched which makes them swing much more. The SG ball, used by India since 1944, has a more prominent seam and threads closer to each other.

The seam of the Dukes ball has all six stitching rows going backwards and forwards on the ball’s two halves. It retains its shape and strength for longer and the seam remains if properly used by the fielding side. The SG ball’s threads are thicker making the seam more prominent. The stitchings are nearer than Dukes.

(Inputs from PTI)