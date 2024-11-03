IND vs NZ, 3rd Test: India suffered their first-ever home series whitewash in a three-match Test series.

India suffered their first-ever home series whitewash in a three-match Test series, as they lost the third Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai by 25 runs on Sunday. This defeat marked a significant milestone in Indian cricket history.

Last week in Pune, New Zealand made history by becoming only the third team, after Australia in 2004 and England in 2012, to secure a Test series victory in India in the 21st century (since January 1, 2001). This achievement highlighted the strength and determination of the New Zealand team.

As a result of this defeat, India has now slipped to the second spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) rankings, with a percentage dip of 58.33. This places them behind the defending champions, Australia, who currently hold the top spot with a percentage of 62.5.

Rohit Sharma's team now faces a crucial challenge as they cannot afford another loss in their remaining five games if they want to secure a spot in the WTC final on their own terms. With five wins in Australia, India can potentially finish with a maximum of 158 points and a percentage of 69.29.

