Shivangi Joshi, Surbhi Chandna slam Mamata Banerjee's handling of Kolkata doctor rape-murder: 'If you still support...'

Is Rhea Chakraborty dating India's youngest billionaire? Man worth Rs 26000 crore, earlier dated Miss World, owns...

This wedding soured relations between Gandhi-Bachchan families, know what exactly happened

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Victim's father breaks silence, says, 'had full faith in Mamata Banerjee, but now...'

Nithya Menen defends National Award win for Thiruchitrambalam after backlash: 'Why is it ignored...'

Cricket

WTC 2023-25 Points Table: South Africa surge past Pakistan with series win over West Indies, India remain on...

On August 17, the Proteas secured a 40-run victory at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 18, 2024, 07:04 PM IST

WTC 2023-25 Points Table: South Africa surge past Pakistan with series win over West Indies, India remain on...
Courtesy: X
South Africa's recent triumph in the second and final Test against the West Indies has significantly elevated their position in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 points table.

On August 17, the Proteas secured a 40-run victory at the Providence Stadium in Guyana, propelling them from seventh to fifth place in the standings and surpassing Pakistan.

The South African team's successful defense of a 263-run target in the match highlighted their exceptional performance in the series. This win not only improved their standing in the WTC points table but also emphasized their increasing competitiveness in the ongoing championship cycle.

Here's updated WTC 2023-2025 Points Table

In the current ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle, South Africa has won two out of their six Tests, boasting a points percentage of 38.89%. The recent triumph against the West Indies has strengthened their position, placing them in fifth place in the standings.

Conversely, the West Indies are struggling at the bottom of the table, currently occupying ninth place. Their points percentage dropped from 20.83% to 18.52% following their defeat to South Africa.

At the top of the points table are India, Australia, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka. Following the West Indies and South Africa test series, Pakistan has slipped to sixth place with a points percentage of 36.66%, just ahead of England, Bangladesh, and the West Indies.

It is worth noting that Pakistan has an opportunity to enhance their position with strong performances in their upcoming home series against Bangladesh.

The two-match Test series is scheduled to commence on August 21 in Rawalpindi, with the second Test set for August 30 in Karachi.

Also read| Watch: Virat Kohli picks this IPL franchise as his favourite rival, it's not Mumbai Indians

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
