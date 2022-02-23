Wriddhiman Saha reveals journalist who threatened him 'hasn't apologized, nor did he get in touch'

Wriddhiman Saha was recently on the receiving end of threats from a journalist, who was forcing Saha to do an interview with him. While Saha didn't agree to the interview, the journalist threatened the veteran wicket-keeper after which he took to Twitter to share a screenshot of his chat with the scribe.

In the meantime, while Saha has refrained from revealing the identity of the person who threatened him, the 37-year-old hasn't heard from him again, neither has he apologized to Saha after his exposé.

In an exclusive conversation with Zee Media, Saha revealed that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) reached out to him, and are investigating the matter, while he also added why he chose not to reveal the journalist's identity.

After all of my contributions to Indian cricket..this is what I face from a so called “Respected” journalist! This is where the journalism has gone. pic.twitter.com/woVyq1sOZX — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) February 19, 2022

"I am hurt with the message of the journalist. Neither have I ever behaved badly with any journalist nor have they misbehaved with me. But this was uncalled for. I wanted to expose him so that people know that the world of journalism has such people," Saha told Zee Media on Wednesday.

He further continued, "The said journalist has neither got in touch with me nor has he apologised."

After the whole fiasco, BCCI also reached out to Saha, and the apex board have started an enquiry regarding the matter, he confirmed.

2/3- My nature isnt such that I will harm anyone to the extent of ending someone’s career. So on grounds of humanity looking at his/her family, I am not exposing the name for the time being. But if any such repetition happens, I will not hold back. — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) February 22, 2022

"After my tweet, BCCI has got in touch with me through email and through the phone. They are investigating the matter. I will cooperate with them."

When quizzed why he chose not to reveal the identity of the person who threatened him, the Siliguri-born wicket-keeper stated, "I don’t want to reveal his identity because these are my morals and I live by principles. I always feel that I should give someone a second chance. This is the second chance that I want to give him for the time being."