Wriddhiman Saha makes HUGE revelation regarding his India comeback, says 'Don't think...'

Wriddhiman Saha feels his time with Team India is up, and that he won't get a chance to represent the nation on the international stage again.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 21, 2022, 05:45 PM IST

With some like Dinesh Karthik making his comeback to the Indian team after 3 years, it would give fringe players and those who haven't represented the nation on the international stage for quite a while, renewed hope, however, there's one player who has a rather curious case. 

Wriddhiman Saha feels like he won't get a chance to play for India again as the selectors have already made up their minds. Once a red-ball specialist, Saha last played a Test match back in December 2021. 

The wicketkeeper-batsman from Bengal had an impressive IPL 2022 season where he won the title with Gujarat Titans, having contributed 317 runs across 11 games at an average of 31.70 and a strike rate of 122.39. 

Despite this, his chances of playing for India are very slim, because the selectors and head coach had already told him that he's not in their plans, says Saha. 

"I don't think I would be selected in the national team any more as the coach and chief selector had already said this to me. In case they were interested in selecting me, I might have been in the England tour after my performance in IPL 2022. This means that they have already made up their mind about me," Saha said in an interaction with Sports Tak. 

He further continued, "What matters to me is to play cricket and as long as I feel good, I will keep playing."

Earlier this year, Saha had been in the news, as he revealed that team India head coach Rahul Dravid clearly told him that he's not in the plans of selectors going forward. 

Saha also made a big reveal on Twitter as he was allegedly being threatened by a renowned journalist to do an interview with him.

