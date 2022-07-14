Wriddhiman Saha issues BOLD statement about India comeback, says 'had they considered me for..'

Wriddhiman Saha talks about his India comeback, his future role with Tripura

Veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha recently made a huge call as he left Bengal cricket team after representing them for 15 years, and will ply his trade for Tripura from the 2022-23 season onwards. At the age of 37, Saha is moving towards the fag end of his career, and therefore this move comes as a big call from the former Indian keeper.

He last represented India in red-ball cricket in December 2021 against New Zealand, which was his 40th cap, but since then despite his best wishes, Wriddhiman Saha hasn't been able to add to his tally as he's been overlooked by the selectors.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda, he spoke about how after helping Gujarat Titans win the IPL 2022, Saha had hoped that he'd be considered for the rescheduled fifth Test match against England.

"The Indian team told me in February that they wanted to look beyond me. After performing well in the IPL, I thought they would consider me for the Birmingham Test against England. Had they considered me for a Test recall, things could’ve been different," he said.

The veteran wicketkeeper-batsman continued, "Everything is in the hands of the selectors. I hold no grudges against anyone and completely respect their decision."

Wriddhiman Saha has been replaced in the Test side by Rishabh Pant and in recent months, the management have shown faith in KS Bharat, as Pant's deputy. With his career slowly nearing its end, the 37-year-old made a big call by choosing to represent Tripura.

Shedding further light on his current role, and his future plans with Tripura, Saha revealed, "I enjoy taking responsibility and Tripura were keen on giving me added responsibility."

"Plus, I have some post-retirement plans and I think the mentor’s role at Tripura will help me gain some experience on that front. I want to share my cricket knowledge with as many people as possible," he added further.