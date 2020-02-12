Wriddhiman Saha enjoys virtual reality game with Mohammad Shami, Rishabh Pant, Shubhman Gill, Navdeep Saini in Hamilton

After both India and New Zealand clean sweep the T20I and ODI series respectively, it's now time for the two-Test series, which will commence on February 21 in Wellington.

Ahead of the clash, the Indian boys took some time to enjoy a virtual reality game in Hamilton.

India's most-dependable wicketkeeper in Test - Wriddhiman Saha - took to social media and shared a picture with teammates Mohammad Shami, Rishabh Pant, Shubhman Gill and Navdeep Saini.

"Game time in Hamilton," Saha captioned the image.

The Indian squad will be having a three-day practise match against New Zealand XI.

Saha was even asked by the BCCI to skip Bengal's Ranji Trophy game against Delhi to keep himself fit and out of injury.

He has been recovering from a finger injury which he had picked during the Day/Night Test against Bangladesh in Kolkata in November.

Saha took to gloves after MS Dhoni' had announced his retirement from Test cricket. Saha proved his efficiency not only behind the wickets but also with the bat, where he batted down the order in red-ball cricket.