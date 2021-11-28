Wriddhiman Saha braves pain and overcomes tricky situation to take India to match-winning total, fans react

Team India wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha played one of the innings of his career, if not his best considering the situation and the stakes in the first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur. Saha, who was struggling with a stiff neck and didn't take field on the third day of the match came in when India were 103/6 and braving pain and overcoming the situation made a well-compiled knock of 61*.

KS Bharat donned the gloves on Day 3 and as India were reduced to 51/5, there were question marks whether Saha will come out to bat or not. However, by lunchtime, it was confirmed that the 37-year old was fit to bat.

So, to have a wider vision and an idea of the field Saha played with an open stance as he was still enduring the pain but wanted to bat as India were in a dire situation and boy he played an exceptional knock.

Shreyas Iyer continued his form from the first innings and stitched a 52-run partnership with Ravichandran Ashwin to get his side out of a hole. After the off-spinner was dismissed, New Zealand spinners bowled in tandem and their ineffectiveness helped both Iyer and Saha.

Saha took on the bowling hitting a four and a six off Will Somerville early in his innings. Saha stitched a vital stand of 64 runs with Iyer, who brought up his half-century.

During drinks break and overs, Saha was receiving treatment but it didn't deter him from doing the job for his side as he notched up his sixth fifty in Test matches. After Iyer's departure, Saha got support from Axar Patel as well as they forged an unbeaten partnership of 67 runs before stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane declared at 234/7.

Saha's brave effort didn't go unnoticed as fans, cricketers were in awe of the 37-year old one day after everyone had written him off saying he might have played his last game since Bharat performed really well with the gloves and he had failed with the bat in the first innings. Here are some of the reactions:

37 years old. One of India's best keepers. Saves the test for India with Iyer. Scoring a WELLL deserved 50 battling w the neck injury. And his spot is still not guaranteed when Pant comes back. Take a bow Wriddhi Saha! November 28, 2021

Changed his stance. Fought through pain. The resilience that defines Saha—The player…is at full display. #IndvNZ — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 28, 2021

Kudos to Wriddhiman Saha for showing great character under duress.



Has played an exceptional innings, one he can cherish for long.



54*(122) in the third innings, under pressure after a disappointing first knock. And being unable to keep due to an injury.#INDvNZ — Anand Datla (@SportASmile) November 28, 2021

Good and brave innings from Wriddhiman Saha - despite that neck injury, the substitute WK doing well, facing criticism and being under pressure. Crucial runs for India. Well played Wriddhi pic.twitter.com/cRnrIUYM5b — (@AwaaraHoon) November 28, 2021

Everyone: Why is Wriddhiman Saha still in the team? What is he doing? What is his contribution? When was the last time he contributed for India? Let Srikar Bharat play!Meanwhile Wriddhiman Saha silently entering to bat on the 4th day with a neck injury to save India#INDvNZ #saha — Ekalavya Chaudhuri (@ThusSpokeEC) November 28, 2021