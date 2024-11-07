The list of players retained by each team will be announced by the Women's Premier League today.

The Women's Premier League is preparing for its third season in 2025, with teams getting ready for the upcoming auction. The deadline to finalize player retentions is set for November 7.

While the auction date has not been announced yet, the WPL is scheduled to take place in the February-March window, but it has been moved to January starting from 2026 due to the Women's Future Tour Programs.

For the upcoming season, each of the five teams will have a budget of 15 crore to spend, which includes their retentions. This is an increase from the 13.5 crore budget in the previous season, with a mega auction reportedly planned for the upcoming season.

Teams are required to submit their retention lists to the BCCI and the IPL Governing Council by 5 PM IST on November 7.

Live Streaming Details

Viewers can tune in to the WPL retention show on TV through the Sports 18 Network. Alternatively, fans can also watch the show online via live streaming on JioCinema's app or website on November 7th.

Squads

Delhi Capitals: Alice Capsey, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, Marizanne Kapp, Meg Lanning, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniya Bhatia, Titas Sadhu, Annabel Sutherland, Aparna Mondal, Ashwani Kumari

Gujarat Giants: Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt, Shabnam Shakil, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Phoebe Litchfield, Meghna Singh, Trisha Poojitha, Kashvee Gautam (withdrawn), Priya Mishra, Lauren Cheatle (withdrawn, replaced by Lea Tahuhu), Kathryn Bryce, Mannat Kashyap, Veda Krishnamurthy, Tarannum Pathan, Sayali Sathgare

Mumbai Indians: Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Humaira Kazi, Issy Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia, Shabnim Ismail, S Sajana, Amandeep Kaur, Fatima Jaffer, Keerthana Balakrishnan

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Asha Shobana, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight (withdrawn), Indrani Roy, Kanika Ahuja (withdrawn), Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Ekta Bisht, Shubha Satheesh, S Meghana, Simran Bahadur, Sophie Molineux, Shradda Pokharkar, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy, Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Lauren Bell (withdrawn, replaced by Chamari Athapaththu), Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia McGrath, Danni Wyatt, Vrinda Dinesh, Poonam Khemnar, Saima Thakor, Gouher Sultana

Also read| Watch: West Indies bowler Alzarri Joseph storms off pitch after on-field disagreement with captain Shai Hope