WPL auction 2026 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Women's Premier League auction live on TV, online?

Two-time champions Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, runners-up in all three seasons, have retained five players each for the WPL 2026 season. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, champions in 2024, have also held on to their core group of Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Ellyse Perry and Shreyanka Patil.

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) Auction is returning for its fourth edition, with the eagerly awaited event set for Thursday, November 27, in New Delhi. The full fixture list for the upcoming season will be announced shortly after the auction wraps up. What is already confirmed is that the entire tournament will take place in January 2026, with Vadodara and Navi Mumbai emerging as the top contenders to host the event.

Since its inception in 2023, the WPL has witnessed significant bidding battles. In the first season, Smriti Mandhana became the highest-priced player, signing with RCB Women for INR 3.40 crore. Following her was Mumbai Indians Women star Nat Sciver-Brunt, who secured a remarkable INR 3.20 crore contract.

As 2026 marks the first mega auction, franchises are anticipated to make substantial changes to their rosters, heightening the excitement around whether Mandhana’s record-setting price will finally be eclipsed.

In just three seasons, the WPL has evolved into one of the premier women’s T20 leagues worldwide, now valued more than Pakistan’s PSL. The 2026 edition will feature five competing teams: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women, Mumbai Indians Women, Delhi Capitals Women, UP Warriorz, and Gujarat Giants Women.

Mumbai Indians Women proudly hold the title of the league’s inaugural champions in 2023. RCB Women claimed their first trophy in 2024 under the captaincy of Smriti Mandhana, while Harmanpreet Kaur led MI to their second championship in 2025. Meanwhile, Meg Lanning’s Delhi Capitals Women have shown remarkable consistency but have been unlucky, finishing as runners-up in all three seasons. They will be keen to end this streak and finally clinch their first WPL title in 2026.

Live Streaming Details

The WPL 2026 Auction is scheduled for Thursday, November 27, commencing at 3:30 PM IST. Fans can watch the live broadcast on the Star Sports Network. Additionally, live streaming will be accessible via the JioHotstar app and its official website, providing fans with convenient access to the event from anywhere.

