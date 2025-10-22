WPL auction 2026 date, venue, purse details and retention rules: Everything to know about Women's Premier League mega event

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) Auction is set to bring high drama as franchises finalize their squads for the new season. Here’s everything you need to know — from the auction date and venue to the retention rules, team purse details, and top players likely to go under the hammer.

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction is set to occur in New Delhi, although the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not yet officially confirmed the location to the franchises. Reports indicate that teams have been informally informed about the intended venue, with the auction anticipated to take place between November 26 and 27, refining the earlier proposed timeframe of November 26 to 29.

Although the event is eagerly awaited, it is expected that the auction will wrap up in just one day. The league currently comprises five teams, each permitted a squad size of up to 18 players. This relatively small structure suggests that even with approximately 90 players available for bidding, the process should be quick and effective.

Importantly, there have been notable changes to the player retention policy this year. Franchises are now allowed to retain up to three capped Indian players, two overseas players, and two uncapped Indian players, but the total number of retained players cannot exceed five. This system is designed to strike a balance between team stability and competitive fairness, allowing franchises to keep key players while also creating opportunities for new talent.

Inclusion of RTM and retention rules

For the first time in WPL history, the Right to Match (RTM) rule will be in effect. This enables teams to match the highest bid for a player they previously released, allowing them to reclaim that player during the auction. However, teams that choose to retain all five players will incur a deduction of INR 9.25 crore from their auction budget and will lose the option to utilize the RTM rule.

Retention prices have also been established, with the first retained player valued at INR 3.50 crore, progressively decreasing to INR 50 lakh for the fifth player. This tiered pricing structure will influence how franchises plan their retention and bidding strategies during the auction.

Auction purse

The auction purse for WPL 2026 stands at Rs 15 crore for all participating teams. There are established guideline prices for player retention, categorized into five tiers: Rs 3.5 crore for Player 1, Rs 2.5 crore for Player 2, Rs 1.75 crore for Player 3, Rs 1 crore for Player 4, and Rs 50 lakh for Player 5.

Based on the players retained, a specific amount will be subtracted from the team's auction purse. If a team retains five players, Rs 9.25 crore will be deducted; for four players, Rs 8.75 crore; for three, Rs 7.75 crore; for two, Rs 6 crore; and for one, Rs 3.5 crore.

The Mumbai Indians will enter the auction as the defending champions, having clinched the WPL title in both 2023 and 2025, overcoming the Delhi Capitals in the finals on each occasion. In contrast, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, despite their championship victory in 2024, did not make it to the Eliminator stage in the last two seasons. The forthcoming auction is poised to influence the next chapter of competition as teams aim to bolster their rosters in preparation for the 2026 season.

