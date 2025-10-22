FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Rajasthan govt transfers 34 IPS officers in major bureaucratic reshuffle, Jaipur gets new commissioner; check full list here

Thamma OTT release: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna's MHCU film to premiere on this streaming platform in...

Vladimir Putin planning nuke attack? Russian President orders drills of nuclear forces amid Ukraine war

WPL auction 2026 date, venue, purse details and retention rules: Everything to know about Women's Premier League mega event

Bhai Dooj Bank Holiday: Are banks open or closed on October 23? Know here

Lucky Ali apologises after calling Javed Akhtar 'ugly as f*ck', says lyricist is 'monster' in fresh jab: 'What I meant was...'

India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Will rain play spoilsport again? Here's Adelaide's latest forecast

Gold price falls 6% after record high to Rs...; marks biggest drop since 2013

Rajnath Singh's BIG statement months after Op Sindoor: 'Pakistan hasn't forgotten that...'

After calling Rohit Sharma 'fat', Congress leader Shama Mohammed links Sarfaraz Khan snub to religion, targets Gautam Gambhir

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Rajasthan govt transfers 34 IPS officers in major bureaucratic reshuffle, Jaipur gets new commissioner; check full list here

Rajasthan govt transfers 34 IPS officers in major bureaucratic reshuffle

Bhai Dooj Bank Holiday: Are banks open or closed on October 23? Know here

Bhai Dooj Bank Holiday: Are banks open or closed on October 23? Know here

India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Will rain play spoilsport again? Here's Adelaide's latest forecast

India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Will rain play spoilsport again? Here's Adelaide's

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

HomeCricket

CRICKET

WPL auction 2026 date, venue, purse details and retention rules: Everything to know about Women's Premier League mega event

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) Auction is set to bring high drama as franchises finalize their squads for the new season. Here’s everything you need to know — from the auction date and venue to the retention rules, team purse details, and top players likely to go under the hammer.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 22, 2025, 10:03 PM IST

WPL auction 2026 date, venue, purse details and retention rules: Everything to know about Women's Premier League mega event
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction is set to occur in New Delhi, although the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not yet officially confirmed the location to the franchises. Reports indicate that teams have been informally informed about the intended venue, with the auction anticipated to take place between November 26 and 27, refining the earlier proposed timeframe of November 26 to 29.

Although the event is eagerly awaited, it is expected that the auction will wrap up in just one day. The league currently comprises five teams, each permitted a squad size of up to 18 players. This relatively small structure suggests that even with approximately 90 players available for bidding, the process should be quick and effective.

Importantly, there have been notable changes to the player retention policy this year. Franchises are now allowed to retain up to three capped Indian players, two overseas players, and two uncapped Indian players, but the total number of retained players cannot exceed five. This system is designed to strike a balance between team stability and competitive fairness, allowing franchises to keep key players while also creating opportunities for new talent.

Inclusion of RTM and retention rules

For the first time in WPL history, the Right to Match (RTM) rule will be in effect. This enables teams to match the highest bid for a player they previously released, allowing them to reclaim that player during the auction. However, teams that choose to retain all five players will incur a deduction of INR 9.25 crore from their auction budget and will lose the option to utilize the RTM rule.

Retention prices have also been established, with the first retained player valued at INR 3.50 crore, progressively decreasing to INR 50 lakh for the fifth player. This tiered pricing structure will influence how franchises plan their retention and bidding strategies during the auction.

Auction purse

The auction purse for WPL 2026 stands at Rs 15 crore for all participating teams. There are established guideline prices for player retention, categorized into five tiers: Rs 3.5 crore for Player 1, Rs 2.5 crore for Player 2, Rs 1.75 crore for Player 3, Rs 1 crore for Player 4, and Rs 50 lakh for Player 5.

Based on the players retained, a specific amount will be subtracted from the team's auction purse. If a team retains five players, Rs 9.25 crore will be deducted; for four players, Rs 8.75 crore; for three, Rs 7.75 crore; for two, Rs 6 crore; and for one, Rs 3.5 crore.

The Mumbai Indians will enter the auction as the defending champions, having clinched the WPL title in both 2023 and 2025, overcoming the Delhi Capitals in the finals on each occasion. In contrast, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, despite their championship victory in 2024, did not make it to the Eliminator stage in the last two seasons. The forthcoming auction is poised to influence the next chapter of competition as teams aim to bolster their rosters in preparation for the 2026 season.

Also read| After mixed season at SRH, wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan on radar of 3 IPL teams; Mumbai Indians front-runners

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bihar Election 2025: THIS BJP MP sparks row, calls Muslims 'Namakharams', comes under scathing attack
Bihar Election 2025: THIS BJP MP sparks row, calls Muslims 'Namakharams'
Good news for Android users: Google rolls out October update with improved security, wallet app live travel information and more, here's all you need to know
Good news for Android users: Google rolls out October update, check details here
Entrepreneur accuses Delhi airport customs officials of rude conduct, shares viral video
Entrepreneur accuses Delhi airport customs officials of rude conduct, shares vir
Exclusive | Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra on working Diwali, but mandatory reunion with mom: 'Work can wait for a few hours, but that smile..'
Exclusive | Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra on working Diwali
Meet man, son of tea seller, who had to walk 70 kms to attend school, cracked UPSC exam thrice without any coaching, became IAS officer with AIR...
Meet man, son of tea seller, who had to walk 70 kms to attend school, cracked...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE