CRICKET

WPL auction 2026: Complete player pool, remaining slots, purse balance and more - Everything you need to know

The WPL 2026 Auction will feature a revamped player pool, updated purse balances and varied squad vacancies as teams gear up for strategic bidding. Here’s everything you need to know about the player list, remaining slots, spending power and key details ahead of the high-stakes auction.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Nov 26, 2025, 10:38 PM IST

WPL auction 2026: Complete player pool, remaining slots, purse balance and more - Everything you need to know
The inaugural mega auction for the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 is scheduled to take place on Thursday, November 27, in New Delhi. As the initial three-year retention period concludes, franchises are gearing up for significant squad changes, which could lead to intense strategic planning and possibly unprecedented bids.

Here’s a detailed overview of the figures, regulations, and essential information leading up to the auction:

The Player Pool and Available Slots

Total Players - 277, Available Slots - 73
Indian Players - 194 (52 Capped) Available Slots 50
Overseas Players - 83 (66 Capped) Available Slots 23

The auction is set to kick off with the Marquee Set, showcasing eight international stars, including India’s Deepti Sharma alongside prominent overseas players like Meg Lanning and Alyssa Healy, establishing the event's overall atmosphere.

Franchise Purse Balance and Slots Remaining

The total purse across all five teams amounts to Rs 41.1 crore. The differences in remaining funds highlight the strategic choices made during the retention period, where teams collectively retained only 17 players.

Delhi Capitals Women: Rs 5.70 crore remaining, 13 slots left

Mumbai Indians Women: Rs 5.75 crore remaining, 13 slots left

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women: Rs 6.15 crore remaining, 14 slots left

Gujarat Giants Women: Rs 9.00 crore remaining, 16 slots left

UP Warriorz Women: Rs 14.50 crore remaining, 17 slots left

Key Auction Rules: The RTM Factor

The 2026 auction introduces the Right to Match (RTM) card, which adds an exciting strategic dimension.

RTM Explained: The RTM card enables a franchise to re-acquire a released player by matching the highest bid from a competing team.

RTM Limit: The number of RTM cards available to a team is linked to its retained players. Teams that kept their maximum of five players (MI, DC) lose their RTM option completely.

Strategic Edge: UP Warriorz, having retained just one player (Shweta Sehrawat), hold the largest purse and can utilize up to four RTM cards (due to their low total retention value), providing them with significant flexibility to reconstruct their team and potentially bring back key players like Deepti Sharma.

With numerous Indian World Cup champions—led by Deepti Sharma and Renuka Singh—entering the auction pool, this event is set to redefine the WPL record books and significantly alter the league's competitive landscape.

