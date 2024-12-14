The auction list showcases 91 Indian players and 29 international stars, with three promising talents hailing from Associate Nations.

The highly anticipated third edition of the Women’s Premier League Auction is scheduled to take place in Bengaluru, marking it as a significant event in the world of women's cricket. This mini-auction, with only 19 available slots, including five reserved for overseas players, promises to be a strategic and competitive affair. The 22-match tournament is set to unfold between February and March, with the reigning champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru looking to defend their title.

The auction list boasts a total of 91 Indian players and 29 international stars with three emerging talents from Associate Nations adding to the mix. Of these players 30 are capped (9 Indian, 21 overseas), while the remaining 90 are uncapped (82 Indian, 8 overseas).

Some of the marquee players up for auction include Tejal Hasabnis, Sneh Rana, Deandra Dottin (West Indies), Heather Knight (England), Orla Prendergast (Ireland), Lauren Bell (England), Kim Garth (Australia), and Danielle Gibson (England), among other top names in women's cricket.

Gujarat Giants stand out as the most financially equipped team, boasting a substantial purse of INR 4.4 crore and aiming to fill four positions, with two slots reserved for international players. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals, who have been runners-up in the first two editions, will operate with a more constrained budget of INR 2.5 crore, looking to fill four seats with just one overseas spot.

Live Streaming Details

Cricket enthusiasts can witness the excitement of the WPL 2025 auction through two main platforms:

Television: Star Sports will broadcast live coverage of the event.

Digital Streaming: Jio Cinema will provide live streaming on its website and mobile application.

