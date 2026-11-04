WPL 2027 full schedule announced: Check opening match, dates, venues and final

BCCI has announced the full schedule for WPL 2027, revealing the dates, venues, and opening clash for the fifth edition of the tournament.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the full schedule for the fifth edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL), with the tournament set to commence on January 14 next year. Five teams will be seen again competing for the coveted title, with the tournament featuring a total of 22 matches that will be played at two venues, Vadodara and Mumbai.

The upcoming WPL season will begin in Vadodara on January 14, with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) taking on former champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in the opening game. According to the press release, all the first 11 matches will be played at the same venue until January 24.

WPL 2027 will then shift to Mumbai, where Brabourne Stadium will host the remaining 11 matches from January 26. All 22 games, including the Playoffs will start at 7:30 PM IST.

All Teams of WPL 2027

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB

Mumbai Indians (MI)

Delhi Capitals (DC)

Gujarat Giants (GG)

UP Warriorz (UPW)

WPL 2027: Full schedule

Vadodara Fixtures

January 14 - RCB vs MI

January 15 - GG vs UPW

January 16 - DC vs RCB

January 17 - UPW vs MI

January 18 - GG vs DC

January 19 - RCB vs UPW

January 20 - GG vs MI

January 21 - UPW vs DC

January 22 - GG vs RCB

January 23 - DC vs MI

January 24 - UPW vs GG

Mumbai Fixtures

January 26 - MI vs RCB

January 27 - DC vs GG

January 28 - MI vs UPW

January 29 - RCB vs DC

January 30 - MI vs GG

January 31 - UPW vs RCB

February 1 - MI vs DC

February 2 - RCB vs GG

February 3 - DC vs UPW

February 5 - Eliminator

February 7 - Final

Mark your calendars, folks #TATAWPL 2027 fixtures are out with defending champions @RCBTweets and @mipaltan kicking things off in Vadodara Which match are you looking forward to the most? https://t.co/plbt6PLPFj — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) November 4, 2026

WPL 2027: Full squads of all sides

RCB - Arundhati Reddy, Chloe Tryon, Elyse Perry, Georgia Voll, Jess Jonassen, Lauren Bell, Nadine De Klerk, Pooja Vastrakar, Prathyoosha Kumar, Prema Rawat, Radha Yadav, Richa Ghosh, Sayali Satghare, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana, Tejal Hasabnis, and Vrinda Dinesh.

MI - Akshita Bhagat, Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Bharti Rawal, Disha Kasat, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Latika Inamdar, Natalie Sciver, Nicola Carey, Rahila Firdous, S Sajana, Saanika Chalke, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Shweta Sehrawat, Tara Norris, and Vaishnavi Sharma.

UPW - Asha Sobhana, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Harleen Deol, Kathryn Bryce, Kranti Goud, Manali Dakshini, Meg Lanning, Phoebe Litchfield, Pratika Rawal, Sahana Pawar, Shikha Pandey, Shipra Giri, Simran Shaikh, Sneh Rana, Sophie Ecclestone, Sophie Molineux, and Sushma Verma.

GG - Anushka Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Bharti Fulmali, C Kamalini, Georgia Wareham, Happy Kumari, Jintimani Kalita, Kanika Ahuja, Kashvee Gautam, Kim Carth, Orla Prendergast, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh, Samaira Raghav, Sophie Devine, Tanuja Kanwer, and Yastika Bhatia.

DC - Annabel Sutherland, Chinelle Henry, Deeya Yadav, Jemimah Rodrigues, Kiran Navgire, Kirstie Gordon, Laura Wolvaardt, Lucy Hamilton, Mamatha Madiwala, Marizanne Kapp, Minnu Mani, N Sree Charani, Nandni Sharma, Nazma Khan, Niki Prasad, Shafali Verma, and Uma Kashvi.