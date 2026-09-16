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WPL 2027: BCCI announces start date, auction set for October 28 in Kochi

The BCCI has announced the start date for the Women’s Premier League 2027, with the auction scheduled to take place in Kochi on October 28. The upcoming season will see teams finalise their squads as preparations begin for another edition of the WPL.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 16, 2026, 06:48 PM IST

WPL 2027: BCCI announces start date, auction set for October 28 in Kochi
RCB won the WPL 2026 title by defeating the Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets in the final. (Courtesy: X)
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The BCCI announced that the fifth edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) will run from January 14 to February 7, 2027. All five teams have to finalize their list of retained and released players by September 28. After that, everyone’s eyes will turn to the WPL 2027 auction in Kochi on October 28. The men’s IPL auction will also take place in India, though those details are still coming. 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) enter WPL 2027 as defending champions. Smriti Mandhana’s squad got the better of Delhi Capitals (DC) in the final clinching the trophy for a second time.

In that final match at Vadodara, RCB chose to bowl first and ended up facing a huge total of 203. Mandhana then led from the front, hammering 87 off just 41 balls. RCB chased down the goal with just two balls left finishing things off in 19.4 overs.

Georgia Voll also stood out, adding 79 runs from 54 balls. She and Mandhana strung together a vital partnership of 165 off 92 deliveries. Mandhana not only guided her team home but also claimed the Orange Cap for her 377 runs in nine matches during WPL 2027.

Harmanpreet Kaur’s Mumbai Indians (MI) kicked off the inaugural WPL in 2023 with a bang, winning the first-ever title. MI beat DC in the final at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai chasing down 134 in exactly 20 overs.

RCB picked up the trophy again in 2024 defeating DC in the final at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. This time, they chased down 114 to clinch the win.

MI bounced back in 2025, taking the title from DC after defending a target of 150. That made them the first team to win the WPL twice. Meanwhile, DC found themselves on the losing end of three straight finals under Meg Lanning. Before WPL 2026, Jemimah Rodrigues took over the captaincy from Lanning, hoping to change the team’s fortunes.

Also read| Will Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli play 2027 ODI World Cup? Yuvraj Singh warns against big changes

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