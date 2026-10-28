WPL 2027 auction: When and where to watch, teams purse, remaining slots, player pools and more

The WPL 2027 auction is set to attract attention as franchises prepare to strengthen their squads for the upcoming season. Find out when and where to watch the auction live, along with team-wise purse details, retained players, available players and complete squad information.

The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2027 auction is scheduled for October 28 in Kochi, Kerala, featuring 146 players competing for 27 available positions across five franchises. The player pool includes 119 Indian athletes—22 with international caps and 97 uncapped—plus 27 overseas competitors; notably, only seven overseas players will be selected as 20 slots are designated exclusively for Indian talent.

Ahead of the auction, Mumbai Indians secured the largest budget at Rs 3.75 crore after acquiring USA's Tara Norris from UP Warriorz. Gujarat Giants follow with Rs 1.25 crore, trailed by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Rs 1.15 crore), Delhi Capitals (Rs 1.10 crore), and Mumbai Indians (Rs 90 lakh).

When does the WPL auction begin?

The WPL auction commences at 5:30 PM IST, coinciding with the third and final ODI between India women and Zimbabwe women.

How many players will be auctioned at the WPL?

A total of 146 players will be auctioned, comprising 119 Indian and 27 overseas players. The auction pool additionally features six players representing associate nations.

Retained and released players of all teams

Delhi Capitals (DC): Annabel Sutherland*, Chinelle Henry*, Deeya Yadav, Jemimah Rodriguez, Laura Wolvaardt*, Lucy Hamilton*, Mamatha Madiwala, Marizanne Kapp*, Minnu Mani, N Sree Charani, Nandni Sharma, Niki Prasad, Shafali Verma

Players released: Alana King, Lizelle Lee, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia, Pragati Singh, Eddla Srujana

Gujarat Giants (GG): Anushka Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner*, Beth Mooney*, Bharti Fulmali, Georgia Wareham*, Happy Kumari, Jintimani Kalita, Kanika Ahuja, Kashvee Gautam, Kim Garth*, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh, Sophie Devine*, Tanuja Kanwer, Yastika Bhatia

Players released: Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Ayushi Soni, Titas Sadhu, Shivani Singh

Mumbai Indians (MI): Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr*, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews*, Natalie Sciver Brunt*, Nicola Carey*, Rahila Firdous, Sajeevan Sajana, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail*, Vaishnavi Sharma

Released players: Milly Illingworth, G Kamalini, Kranthi Reddy, Poonam Khemnar, Saika Ishaque, Triveni Vasistha

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB): Arundhati Reddy, Ellyse Perry*, Georgia Voll*, Lauren Bell*, Nadine De Klerk*, Pooja Vastrakar, Prathyoosha Kumar, Prema Rawat, Radha Yadav, Richa Ghosh, Sayali Satghare, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana

Players released: Grace Harris, Linsey Smith, D Hemalatha, Gautami Nayak

UP Warriorz (UPW): Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Kranti Gaud, Meg Lanning*, Phoebe Litchfield*, Pratika Rawal, Shikha Pandey, Shipra Giri, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone*, Tara Norris*

Players released: Amy Jones, Charli Knott, Chloe Tryon, Deandra Dottin, Asha Sobhana, G Trisha, Kiran Navgire, Shweta Sehrawat, Suman Meena

Remaining purse of all teams

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Rs 1.15 crore. Remaining slots – 5, Overseas – 2

Mumbai Indians: Rs 1 crore. Remaining slots – 7, Overseas – 1

Delhi Capitals: Rs 1.10 crore. Remaining slots - 5, Overseas – 1

UP Warriorz: Rs 3.65 crore. Remaining slots - 7, Overseas – 2

Gujarat Giants: Rs 1.25 crore. Remaining slots - 3, Overseas – 1

How to watch WPL 2027 auction?

The WPL 2027 auction can be live streamed on the JioHotstar.