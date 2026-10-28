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WPL 2027 auction: UP Warriorz outbid RCB to sign Australian star Sophie Molineux for Rs 1.1 crore

UP Warriorz have signed Australian all-rounder Sophie Molineux for Rs 1.1 crore at the WPL 2027 auction after a competitive bidding war with RCB. The signing adds an experienced international player to the Warriorz squad as franchises strengthen their line-ups for the upcoming season.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 28, 2026, 06:22 PM IST

WPL 2027 auction: UP Warriorz outbid RCB to sign Australian star Sophie Molineux for Rs 1.1 crore
Sophie Molineux (Image: X)
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The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2027 auction delivered thrilling moments at the Grand Hyatt in Kochi as the UP Warriorz executed a stunning coup by landing Australian all-rounder sensation Sophie Molineux for an impressive Rs 1.1 crore.

Starting at a base price of Rs 50 lakh, Molineux sparked a fierce bidding showdown. The UP Warriorz launched their aggressive campaign, only to face stiff resistance from defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The two powerhouses exchanged rapid-fire bids, pushing the price beyond the one-crore threshold. In the end, the Warriorz prevailed over RCB's determined challenge, clinching the deal at Rs 1.10 crore and securing the accomplished left-arm spinner and captain as one of the day's priciest signings.

This acquisition represents a strategic masterstroke for the UP Warriorz, who aim to strengthen their roster depth and tactical versatility for the season ahead. Molineux delivers world-class international pedigree, sharp tactical awareness, and remarkable all-around capability with both bat and ball. Her knack for restricting batters during powerplay and middle-over phases through precise left-arm spin, paired with her nerve and reliability batting in the lower-middle order, makes her an essential addition to the franchise.

For RCB, losing out on this elite Australian all-rounder represents a setback in their strategic bidding battle, forcing them to reassess their approach for remaining roster openings. Conversely, the Warriorz' successful acquisition of Molineux demonstrates their unwavering commitment to assembling a dominant, title-contending squad. 

As the auction progressed through additional capped and uncapped talent in Kochi, the substantial investment in Molineux established a new standard, reflecting the escalating competition and intensity defining the WPL landscape.

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