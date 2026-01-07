WPL 2026: Yo Yo Honey Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez to headline opening ceremony in Navi Mumbai - Check date, time and live streaming details
Yo Yo Honey Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez will headline the Women’s Premier League 2026 opening ceremony at DY Patil Stadium. Fans can expect high-energy performances as the celebration kicks off ahead of the first match; live streaming details are now available.
The opening ceremony of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 in Navi Mumbai is set to be a spectacular fusion of cricket and entertainment, featuring performances by Yo Yo Honey Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez as the main attractions for the pre-match show.
Honey Singh will take the spotlight during the WPL 2026 pre-match festivities, performing just before the opening match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, creating an electrifying atmosphere for the upcoming season. Jacqueline Fernandez is anticipated to bring her own touch of glamour and excitement with a special performance, enhancing the overall experience.
A trailblazer in Indian hip-hop and Punjabi pop, Yo Yo Honey Singh gained popularity in the early 2010s with hit songs like Brown Rang, Angreji Beat, and Lungi Dance, transforming the landscape of pop music in India.
When the beat drops, history begins.— Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) January 7, 2026
Yo Yo Honey Singh takes centre stage at the TATA WPL 2026 Pre Match Entertainment - setting the tone for an electrifying season!
DY Patil Stadium | 9th January#TATAWPL | #MIvRCB | #KhelEmotionKa | @asliyoyo pic.twitter.com/9eAh6wX69H
Jacqueline Fernandez, a prominent Bollywood actress and former Miss Sri Lanka Universe, is celebrated for her lively dance performances and captivating screen presence.
This stage celebrates more than sport, it celebrates women— Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) January 7, 2026
The #TATAWPL Opening Day comes alive with a Pre-Match performance by Jacqueline Fernandez that honours confidence, courage, and the unstoppable rise of women in sport. #KhelEmotionKa | #MIvRCB | @Asli_Jacqueline pic.twitter.com/Jrk7Ph9REs
Live Streaming Details
WPL 2026 kicks off on January 9 with MI vs RCB at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai, featuring an opening ceremony headlined by Yo Yo Honey Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez ahead of the 7:30 PM IST match start. Live streaming is free on JioCinema app/website, with TV telecast on Star Sports Network.
The WPL is gearing up for its most competitive season yet, running from January 9 to February 5 across Navi Mumbai and Vadodara. Five franchises — MI, RCB, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, and UP Warriorz — will compete in a double round-robin format, with the top teams securing a direct spot in the final, while the second and third place teams will clash in the Eliminator on February 3.
After a high-stakes mega auction in New Delhi, team rosters have been dramatically altered, combining established international stars with rising Indian talent, which raises the anticipation for tighter matches and more intricate strategies. The league’s growing commercial presence further highlights the swift advancement of women’s cricket in India.
Leadership will once again be a focal point, with prominent captains like Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Meg Lanning, and Jemimah Rodrigues leading their teams.
Featuring top international talent alongside a fresh wave of Indian cricketers eager to shine, WPL 2026 is set to deliver an exciting blend of explosive batting, strategic bowling, and intense T20 action - potentially influencing team selections for the upcoming 2026 T20 World Cup.
