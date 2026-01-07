FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

WPL 2026: Yo Yo Honey Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez to headline opening ceremony in Navi Mumbai - Check date, time and live streaming details

Sheikh Hasina thanks PM Modi, reaffirms India-Bangladesh ties amid rising tensions, says...

Behind derecognition of Vaishno Devi Medical College:Communal politics, protests and systemic failure, what 50 students will do now?

RRB JE CBT 1 Exam Date: Dates released, check, `steps to download admit card, other details

Virat Kohli dons stylish hoodie with 'A' on it, netizens guess 'is it Anushka Sharma or...'

Who was Hidayatullah Patel? Maharashtra Congress vice president dies after being stabbed at mosque

Watch: Virat Kohli mania takes over Vadodara as fans swarm airport to catch glimpse of star batter ahead of NZ ODIs

DU UG Admission 2026 to be based on CUET UG scores, subject rule remains unchanged, check process, key details

Why Venezuela shares deep connection with Sathya Sai Baba, know Nicolás Maduro’s BIG role

Explained: Why Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer will join India's ODI squad late for New Zealand series

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
WPL 2026: Yo Yo Honey Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez to headline opening ceremony in Navi Mumbai - Check date, time and live streaming details

WPL 2026: Yo Yo Honey Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez to headline opening ceremony

Sheikh Hasina thanks PM Modi, reaffirms India-Bangladesh ties amid rising tensions, says...

Sheikh Hasina thanks PM Modi, reaffirms India-Bangladesh ties amid tension

Behind derecognition of Vaishno Devi Medical College:Communal politics, protests and systemic failure, what 50 students will do now?

Behind derecognition of Vaishno Devi Medical College:Communal politics, protests

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films challenged the norm

From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films

12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw reveals new design, features, timelines; See PICS

12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw re

Form The Raja Saab to Jana Nayagan: 5 big-screen releases this week you shouldn't miss

Form The Raja Saab to Jana Nayagan: 5 big-screen releases this week

HomeCricket

CRICKET

WPL 2026: Yo Yo Honey Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez to headline opening ceremony in Navi Mumbai - Check date, time and live streaming details

Yo Yo Honey Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez will headline the Women’s Premier League 2026 opening ceremony at DY Patil Stadium. Fans can expect high-energy performances as the celebration kicks off ahead of the first match; live streaming details are now available.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jan 07, 2026, 08:20 PM IST

WPL 2026: Yo Yo Honey Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez to headline opening ceremony in Navi Mumbai - Check date, time and live streaming details
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The opening ceremony of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 in Navi Mumbai is set to be a spectacular fusion of cricket and entertainment, featuring performances by Yo Yo Honey Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez as the main attractions for the pre-match show.

Honey Singh will take the spotlight during the WPL 2026 pre-match festivities, performing just before the opening match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, creating an electrifying atmosphere for the upcoming season. Jacqueline Fernandez is anticipated to bring her own touch of glamour and excitement with a special performance, enhancing the overall experience.

A trailblazer in Indian hip-hop and Punjabi pop, Yo Yo Honey Singh gained popularity in the early 2010s with hit songs like Brown Rang, Angreji Beat, and Lungi Dance, transforming the landscape of pop music in India.

Jacqueline Fernandez, a prominent Bollywood actress and former Miss Sri Lanka Universe, is celebrated for her lively dance performances and captivating screen presence.

Live Streaming Details

WPL 2026 kicks off on January 9 with MI vs RCB at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai, featuring an opening ceremony headlined by Yo Yo Honey Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez ahead of the 7:30 PM IST match start. Live streaming is free on JioCinema app/website, with TV telecast on Star Sports Network.

The WPL is gearing up for its most competitive season yet, running from January 9 to February 5 across Navi Mumbai and Vadodara. Five franchises — MI, RCB, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, and UP Warriorz — will compete in a double round-robin format, with the top teams securing a direct spot in the final, while the second and third place teams will clash in the Eliminator on February 3.

After a high-stakes mega auction in New Delhi, team rosters have been dramatically altered, combining established international stars with rising Indian talent, which raises the anticipation for tighter matches and more intricate strategies. The league’s growing commercial presence further highlights the swift advancement of women’s cricket in India.

Leadership will once again be a focal point, with prominent captains like Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Meg Lanning, and Jemimah Rodrigues leading their teams.

Featuring top international talent alongside a fresh wave of Indian cricketers eager to shine, WPL 2026 is set to deliver an exciting blend of explosive batting, strategic bowling, and intense T20 action - potentially influencing team selections for the upcoming 2026 T20 World Cup.

Also read| Watch: Virat Kohli mania takes over Vadodara as fans swarm airport to catch glimpse of star batter ahead of NZ ODIs

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
WPL 2026: Yo Yo Honey Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez to headline opening ceremony in Navi Mumbai - Check date, time and live streaming details
WPL 2026: Yo Yo Honey Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez to headline opening ceremony
Sheikh Hasina thanks PM Modi, reaffirms India-Bangladesh ties amid rising tensions, says...
Sheikh Hasina thanks PM Modi, reaffirms India-Bangladesh ties amid tension
Behind derecognition of Vaishno Devi Medical College:Communal politics, protests and systemic failure, what 50 students will do now?
Behind derecognition of Vaishno Devi Medical College:Communal politics, protests
RRB JE CBT 1 Exam Date: Dates released, check, `steps to download admit card, other details
RRB JE CBT 1 Exam Date: Dates released, check, `steps to download admit card, ot
Virat Kohli dons stylish hoodie with 'A' on it, netizens guess 'is it Anushka Sharma or...'
Virat Kohli dons stylish hoodie with 'A' on it, netizens guess
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films challenged the norm
From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films
12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw reveals new design, features, timelines; See PICS
12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw re
Form The Raja Saab to Jana Nayagan: 5 big-screen releases this week you shouldn't miss
Form The Raja Saab to Jana Nayagan: 5 big-screen releases this week
Saaniya Chandhok: 5 things to know about Sachin Tendulkar's would-be 'bahu'
Saaniya Chandhok: 5 things to know about Sachin Tendulkar's would-be 'bahu'
Who is Karina Kubiliute? Kartik Aaryan's rumoured girlfriend, 18-year-old cheerleader from UK, her family has good connection with...
Who is Karina Kubiliute? Kartik's rumoured GF, 18-year-old cheerleader from UK
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement