WPL 2026: World Cup hero Deepti Sharma released; Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana retained - Full retention list and purse left

WPL 2026 retentions saw a major shake-up as World Cup hero Deepti Sharma was released, while Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues and four other champions were retained. All five franchises announced their retained and released players along with the purse remaining ahead of the mega auction.

The franchises of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) have completed their retention lists in preparation for the upcoming 2026 mega auction, paving the way for an intense bidding battle in New Delhi later this month. Although the core of India’s World Cup-winning team remains intact, the choice to let go of several international stars, such as Deepti Sharma and Meg Lanning, has created a stir throughout the league.

Star-studded Indian core retained

The backbone of the Indian national team has been firmly held onto. India captain Harmanpreet Kaur (Mumbai Indians), vice-captain Smriti Mandhana (Royal Challengers Bengaluru), Jemimah Rodrigues, and Shafali Verma (both Delhi Capitals) headline the list of marquee Indian players retained by their respective teams.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians and three-time finalists Delhi Capitals both utilized their full quota, retaining the maximum permitted five players, ensuring their core structure remains largely intact for the new season.

The big surprises: Lanning, Deepti, and Wolvaardt released

The retention list’s biggest headlines came from the list of players released, reflecting tough choices made under the league's rules regarding overseas slots and purse limits:

Deepti Sharma (UP Warriorz): In the most stunning move, UP Warriorz released the World Cup Player of the Tournament, the star Indian all-rounder. This move signals a complete overhaul for UPW, who endured a tough 2025 season.

Meg Lanning (Delhi Capitals): DC, despite Lanning leading them to three consecutive finals, opted not to retain their captain. This strategic decision was likely forced by the limit on overseas retention, as they chose to keep all-rounders Marizanne Kapp and Annabel Sutherland.

Laura Wolvaardt (Gujarat Giants): GG released the South African star who had an exceptional ODI World Cup campaign, including back-to-back centuries in the semi-final and final, choosing instead to retain the Australian duo of Beth Mooney and Ashleigh Gardner.

Other major names heading to the auction pool include Alyssa Healy, Sophie Ecclestone, Amelia Kerr, and Chenille Henry.

Franchise Key Retained Players Total Players Retained RTM Cards Available Purse Remaining (₹ Crore) Mumbai Indians (MI) Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, Amanjot Kaur, G Kamalini 5 0 5.75 Delhi Capitals (DC) Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, Niki Prasad 5 0 5.70 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Ellyse Perry, Shreyanka Patil 4 1 6.15 Gujarat Giants (GG) Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney 2 3 9.00 UP Warriorz (UPW) Shweta Sehrawat 1 4 14.50

The Right-to-Match (RTM) Card

The 2026 auction marks the debut of the Right-to-Match (RTM) card. Teams that have kept fewer than five players, such as RCB, GG, and UPW, will have access to RTM cards, enabling them to reacquire one or more of their previous players at the final auction price. This introduces a vital strategic element, particularly for RCB, who may utilize it to bring back a key player.

Scheduled for the last week of November in New Delhi, the WPL 2026 Mega Auction is set to be the most unpredictable and strategically charged event to date, as franchises aim to maximize their remaining budget and RTM options to assemble a championship-caliber team.

