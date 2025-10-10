Add DNA as a Preferred Source
WPL 2026 set for historic mega auction — BCCI finalises dates, player retention, slots and RTM card rules

With the women’s league becoming one of the fastest-growing sporting properties globally, the 2026 auction promises to be a blockbuster event, setting the stage for a thrilling new chapter in Indian women’s cricket.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 10, 2025, 06:16 PM IST

WPL 2026 set for historic mega auction — BCCI finalises dates, player retention, slots and RTM card rules
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

The Women's Premier League (WPL) is set to undergo a significant transformation with its inaugural mega auction scheduled for the 2026 season. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is finalizing the regulations, and players will be auctioned off next month.

According to Espncricinfo, the mega auction is slated for November 25 to 29, while the six participating teams must submit their lists of retained players by November 5. Additionally, players have until November 19 to register for the auction.

WPL 2026 - Mega Auction Guidelines

Each team will have an auction budget of Rs. 15 crore, reflecting a 20% increase from the inaugural auction held in 2020. Furthermore, every team will receive a Right to Match (RTM) card for each player they choose not to retain. This means that a team retaining five players will not have any RTM cards, whereas a team with no retentions can use the RTM on up to five players who were part of their roster in 2025.

Details on Retention Deductions

A player retained 5 had a purse cut of 9.25 crores, with 5.75 crores remaining, and zero RTMS available.

A player retained 4 had a purse cut of 8.75 crores, with 6.25 crores remaining, and 1 RTMS available.

A player retained 3 had a purse cut of 7.75 crores, with 7.25 crores remaining, and 2 RTMS available.

A player retained 2 had a purse cut of 6 crores, with 9 crores remaining, and 3 RTMS available.

A player retained 1 had a purse cut of 4 crores, with 11.50 crores remaining, and 4 RTMS available.

A player retained 0 had a purse cut of 0 crores, with 15 crores remaining, and 5 RTMS available.

The report indicates that, similar to the IPL, teams are allowed to negotiate salaries with their retained players, and they can pay one player more than another, as long as they adhere to the established rules. If a team retains five players, the total expenditure must remain within Rs. 9.25 crores. However, teams can exceed this limit, but any excess will be deducted from their auction budget.

It has also been noted that the 2026 WPL will commence earlier than in previous years. Starting from the fourth season, the ICC has approved a new scheduling window, allowing the tournament to take place in January and conclude before the Men's T20 World Cup, which will be hosted by India.

Also read| IND vs WI: KL Rahul enters elite WTC club with Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma; achieves rare Test feat for India

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
