WPL 2026 set for double-venue season in Mumbai and Vadodara; tournament to begin from THIS date

The player auction for the fourth season of the Women’s Premier League is underway today, Thursday, November 27. Prior to the auction, league chairman Jayesh George revealed the start date for the upcoming season. He confirmed that the inaugural match will take place on January 9, with the final scheduled for February 5. This season, all games will be held at two locations: DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai and the stadium in Vadodara.

In the first season in 2023, which was held solely in Mumbai, Harmanpreet Kaur’s Mumbai Indians (MI) triumphed over Meg Lanning’s Delhi Capitals (DC) in the final to claim the championship. The subsequent season, which took place in both Bengaluru and Delhi, saw RCB, led by Smriti Mandhana, emerge victorious. DC again finished as the runner-up.

Last year, MI once more defeated DC to secure their second title. Notably, last season marked the first instance of the WPL being hosted across four cities: Vadodara, Bengaluru, Lucknow, and Mumbai.

During the league phase, each team faced off against the others twice, with the top-ranked team advancing directly to the final. The teams finishing in second and third place competed in the Eliminator for the remaining final spot.

The adjustments to the schedule and format promise a more streamlined and intense tournament for players, fans, and teams alike. With January designated as the starting month and the tournament expected to conclude by early February, franchises will need to meticulously plan every aspect, from player auctions to team composition, conditioning, and travel logistics. Additionally, the dual-venue format could potentially boost viewer numbers and attendance, drawing fans from various regions while simplifying scheduling. As the league gears up for its next season, the effects of these changes on competition levels, fan engagement, and the overall advancement of women’s cricket in India will be under close scrutiny.

