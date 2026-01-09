WPL 2026: Nadine de Klerk's fiery fifty powers RCB to 3-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in nail-biting thriller

Nadine de Klerk produced a fiery half-century to guide Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a thrilling three-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in a nail-biting contest. Her composed yet aggressive knock under pressure sealed a dramatic finish and kept RCB’s campaign on track.

The 2026 Women’s Premier League launched in spectacular fashion as Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinched a thrilling three-wicket victory over defending champions Mumbai Indians at DY Patil Stadium. In a contest that swung dramatically, it was South Africa’s Nadine de Klerk who emerged as the standout performer, making a decisive impact with both bat and ball.

After RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana elected to bowl first, the Bengaluru side applied pressure early. Mumbai’s G. Kamalini anchored the top order with a composed 32, while Sajeevan Sajana (45) and Nicola Carey (40) contributed vital lower-order runs to stabilize the innings. However, De Klerk proved to be the game-changer, dismantling Mumbai’s middle order with a superb spell that yielded four wickets for just 26 runs, including the key scalps of Nat Sciver-Brunt and captain Harmanpreet Kaur. Her disciplined efforts at the death restricted Mumbai Indians to a competitive 154 for 6—a total that initially appeared formidable.

Bengaluru’s chase of 155 was anything but straightforward. After a brisk start, their middle order faltered, and by the 18th over, they teetered at 126 for 7, setting up a tense finale. With 18 required from the final over and no Ellyse Perry in the lineup, the spotlight was firmly on De Klerk.

Rising to the occasion, De Klerk displayed nerves of steel against Nat Sciver-Brunt, launching a crucial six before driving a boundary to reach her maiden WPL fifty. With two runs needed off the last two deliveries, she calmly steered her side home, sealing the win with three wickets in hand.

This victory sends a strong message from Royal Challengers Bengaluru, highlighting the squad’s resilience and depth even in the face of adversity. While Mumbai Indians showed glimpses of the form that made them champions last season, on this night, they were outdone by a remarkable all-round display from Nadine de Klerk.

