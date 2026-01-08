WPL 2026, Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: When and where to watch MI-W vs RCB-W match live, weather and pitch report

All you need to know about WPL 2026 MI-W vs RCB-W clash — match date, venue, live streaming and TV details, pitch behaviour and weather forecast. Get complete coverage ahead of the high-voltage contest between Mumbai Indians Women and Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women.

The fourth season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL 2026) is scheduled to commence on January 9, promising an exhilarating showcase of power-hitting and elite cricket. The tournament begins with a thrilling matchup as the reigning champions, Mumbai Indians (MI), face off against the 2024 victors, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), at the DY Patil Stadium.

On paper, the Mumbai Indians appear to be an even more formidable team this year. The return of the legendary South African fast bowler Shabnim Ismail has added unparalleled raw pace to their bowling lineup. With the dynamic Hayley Matthews leading the charge and the strategic acumen of captain Harmanpreet Kaur in the middle order, MI enters the season as the team to beat.

Throughout the history of the Women’s Premier League (WPL), the rivalry between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has developed into one of the most fiercely contested matchups in the tournament. As the 2026 season approaches, the two teams have faced each other a total of seven times, with Harmanpreet Kaur’s Mumbai Indians holding a narrow advantage with four wins, while Smriti Mandhana’s RCB closely trails with three victories.

Pitch report

The opening match of WPL 2026 between the Mumbai Indians Women (MIW) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women (RCBW) will take place at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. The pitch at DY Patil is well-known as a batters’ paradise, offering true bounce and consistent pace, making it perfect for high-scoring T20 encounters.

Weather report

The conditions on match day appear to be favorable for cricket, with temperatures expected to range from 21°C to 31°C. The weather is predicted to be sunny, although dew may become a factor during the second innings. There is a minimal 3% chance of rain, and humidity levels are anticipated to hover around 51%. Furthermore, a gentle wind speed of 09 km/h will create relatively calm conditions for the players on the field.

Live Streaming Details

The eagerly awaited Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 match 1 featuring Mumbai Indians against Royal Challengers Bengaluru is set to occur on Friday, January 9th. The event will take place at

Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, with the kick-off scheduled for 7:30 PM IST.

Fans can enjoy all the action live on the StarSports Network, as the Mumbai Indians face off against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in what is expected to be an exhilarating contest. For those who cannot watch on television, the match will also be accessible for live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website.

Probable XIs

Mumbai Indians Women (MIW): Hayley Kristen Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Amelia Kerr, Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, G Kamalini, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque, Nicola Carey, Poonam Khemnar

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women (RCBW): Smriti Mandhana (C), Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Nadine de Klerk, Grace Harris, Georgia Voll, Radha Yadav, Lauren Bell, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Dayalan Hemalatha

