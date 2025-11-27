FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
WPL 2026 Mega Auction: Full list of players retained, bought by Nita Ambani's Mumbai Indians

Nita Ambani-owned Mumbai Indians, two-time WPL champions, have retained all five of their core players. Check the complete list of players retained and bought in the WPL 2026 Mega Auction.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Nov 27, 2025, 07:54 PM IST

WPL 2026 Mega Auction: Full list of players retained, bought by Nita Ambani's Mumbai Indians
The Mumbai Indians are two-time WPL champions
    The defending champions, the Mumbai Indians (MI) of the Women's Premier League, are led by Harmanpreet Kaur, who is also present at the mega auction event along with the franchise's owner. Harmanpreet is also the most expensive retention for MI ahead of the WPL 2026 Mega Auction. Apart from her, MI retained England skipper Nat Sciver Brunt for Rs 3.5 crore, West Indies all-rounder Hayley Matthew for Rs 1.75 crore, and Indian all-rounder Amanjot Kaur for Rs 1 crore.

     

    MI have also retained uncapped Indian player G Kamalini for Rs 50 lakh ahead of the mega auction.

     

    Ahead of the mega auction, the Mumbai Indians appointed former Australian player Lisa Keightley as their head coach for the upcoming WPL season, replacing England's Charlotte Edwards. For those unversed, Keightley has previously led Northern Superchargers in The Hundred earlier this year and has also coached Sydney Thunder in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL).

     

    List of Retained players

     

    Nat Sciver Brunt - Rs 3.5 crore

    Harmanpreet Kaur - Rs 2.5 crore

    Hayley Matthews - Rs 1.75 crore

    Amanjot Kaur - Rs 1 crore

    G Kamalini (uncapped) - Rs 50 lakh

     

    List of players bought at WPL 2026 Mega Auction

     

    Amelia Kerr - Rs 3 crore

    Shabnim Ismail - Rs 60 lakh

    Sanskriti Gupta (Uncapped) - Rs 20 lakh

