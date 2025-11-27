Who is Shikha Pandey? Out-of-favour India pacer who shocked WPL 2026 mega auction with Rs 2.40 crore deal
Gautam Adani-owned Adani Defence makes BIG decision, to invest Rs 8,20,00,00,000 in...
WPL 2026 auction: Anushka Sharma joins Gujarat Giants for Rs 4500000 after intense bidding battle with Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Will Elon Musk-owned EV maker Tesla fail in India? Only ...cars sold since debut despite tax cuts
Mukesh Ambani makes BIG announcement, set to invest Rs 98000 crore in Andhra Pradesh to build...
Smartivity Launches New Ad Film Targeting Parents: Kids Need Curiosity, Not Screens
Who Is Nandika Dwivedi? New name linked to Palash Muchhal after wedding with Smriti Mandhana postponed indefinitely
What is Vikram-I, India's first private rocket, unveiled by PM Modi?
WPL 2026 Mega Auction: Full list of players retained and bought by Delhi Capitals
Karnataka Conundrum: Will Congress go to caste calculus in feud between Siddaramaiah and Shivkumar?
CRICKET
Check out the complete list of players retained by Delhi Capitals and bought during the WPL 2026 Mega Auction.
The Women's Premier League (WPL) Mega Auction was held in New Delhi on Thursday, November 27. This is only the second mega auction in the league's history since its inception in 2023. The three-time finalist Delhi Capitals (DC) used all five of its retention slots ahead of the mega auction. These players were Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, and Niki Prasad.
DC, despite having one of the lowest purses in the WPL 2026 Auction, went after Deepti Sharma, offering even Rs 3.2 crore, but it was UP Warriorz, which used RTM to retain the player.
Jemimah Rodrigues
Shafali Verma
Annabel Sutherland
Marizanne Kapp
Niki Prasad
Chinelle Henry - Rs 1.3 crore
Shree Charani - Rs 1.3 crore
Laura Wolvaardt - Rs 1.1 crore
Sneh Rana - Rs 50 lakh
Lizelle Lee - Rs 30 lakh
Deeya Yadav - Rs 10 lakh
Taniya Bhatia - Rs 30 lakh