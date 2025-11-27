FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Who is Shikha Pandey? Out-of-favour India pacer who shocked WPL 2026 mega auction with Rs 2.40 crore deal

Gautam Adani-owned Adani Defence makes BIG decision, to invest Rs 8,20,00,00,000 in...

WPL 2026 auction: Anushka Sharma joins Gujarat Giants for Rs 4500000 after intense bidding battle with Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Will Elon Musk-owned EV maker Tesla fail in India? Only ...cars sold since debut despite tax cuts

Mukesh Ambani makes BIG announcement, set to invest Rs 98000 crore in Andhra Pradesh to build...

Smartivity Launches New Ad Film Targeting Parents: Kids Need Curiosity, Not Screens

Who Is Nandika Dwivedi? New name linked to Palash Muchhal after wedding with Smriti Mandhana postponed indefinitely

What is Vikram-I, India's first private rocket, unveiled by PM Modi?

WPL 2026 Mega Auction: Full list of players retained and bought by Delhi Capitals

Karnataka Conundrum: Will Congress go to caste calculus in feud between Siddaramaiah and Shivkumar?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Gautam Adani-owned Adani Defence makes BIG decision, to invest Rs 8,20,00,00,000 in...

Gautam Adani-owned Adani Defence makes BIG decision, to invest Rs 8,20,00,00,000

WPL 2026 auction: Anushka Sharma joins Gujarat Giants for Rs 4500000 after intense bidding battle with Royal Challengers Bengaluru

WPL 2026 auction: Anushka Sharma joins Gujarat Giants for Rs 4500000 after inten

Will Elon Musk-owned EV maker Tesla fail in India? Only ...cars sold since debut despite tax cuts

Will Elon Musk-owned EV maker Tesla fail in India? Only ...cars sold since debut

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Deepti Sharma to Amelia Kerr: Biggest buys of Women's Premiere League 2026 mega auction

From Deepti Sharma to Amelia Kerr: Biggest buys of Women's Premiere League 2026

Who was Turkish princess who rejected king of Egypt's proposal to marry into this Indian royal family?

Who was Turkish princess who rejected king of Egypt's proposal to marry into thi

Hema Malini shares heartwarming moments with Dharmendra, daughters Isha and Ahaana , see PICS

Hema Malini shares heartwarming moments with Dharmendra, daughters Isha and Ahaa

HomeCricket

CRICKET

WPL 2026 Mega Auction: Full list of players retained and bought by Delhi Capitals

Check out the complete list of players retained by Delhi Capitals and bought during the WPL 2026 Mega Auction.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Nov 27, 2025, 07:28 PM IST

WPL 2026 Mega Auction: Full list of players retained and bought by Delhi Capitals
Delhi Capitals are three-time finalists in WPL
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Women's Premier League (WPL) Mega Auction was held in New Delhi on Thursday, November 27. This is only the second mega auction in the league's history since its inception in 2023. The three-time finalist Delhi Capitals (DC) used all five of its retention slots ahead of the mega auction. These players were Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, and Niki Prasad.

 

DC, despite having one of the lowest purses in the WPL 2026 Auction, went after Deepti Sharma, offering even Rs 3.2 crore, but it was UP Warriorz, which used RTM to retain the player.

 

List of players retained by DC

 

Jemimah Rodrigues
Shafali Verma
Annabel Sutherland
Marizanne Kapp
Niki Prasad

 

List of players bought by DC in WPL 2026 Mega Auction

 

Chinelle Henry - Rs 1.3 crore

Shree Charani - Rs 1.3 crore

Laura Wolvaardt - Rs 1.1 crore

Sneh Rana - Rs 50 lakh

Lizelle Lee - Rs 30 lakh

Deeya Yadav - Rs 10 lakh

Taniya Bhatia - Rs 30 lakh

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Who is Shikha Pandey? Out-of-favour India pacer who shocked WPL 2026 mega auction with Rs 2.40 crore deal
Who is Shikha Pandey? Out-of-favour India pacer who shocked WPL 2026 mega auctio
Gautam Adani-owned Adani Defence makes BIG decision, to invest Rs 8,20,00,00,000 in...
Gautam Adani-owned Adani Defence makes BIG decision, to invest Rs 8,20,00,00,000
WPL 2026 auction: Anushka Sharma joins Gujarat Giants for Rs 4500000 after intense bidding battle with Royal Challengers Bengaluru
WPL 2026 auction: Anushka Sharma joins Gujarat Giants for Rs 4500000 after inten
Will Elon Musk-owned EV maker Tesla fail in India? Only ...cars sold since debut despite tax cuts
Will Elon Musk-owned EV maker Tesla fail in India? Only ...cars sold since debut
Mukesh Ambani makes BIG announcement, set to invest Rs 98000 crore in Andhra Pradesh to build...
Mukesh Ambani makes BIG announcement, set to invest Rs 98000 crore in Andhra Pra
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Deepti Sharma to Amelia Kerr: Biggest buys of Women's Premiere League 2026 mega auction
From Deepti Sharma to Amelia Kerr: Biggest buys of Women's Premiere League 2026
Who was Turkish princess who rejected king of Egypt's proposal to marry into this Indian royal family?
Who was Turkish princess who rejected king of Egypt's proposal to marry into thi
Hema Malini shares heartwarming moments with Dharmendra, daughters Isha and Ahaana , see PICS
Hema Malini shares heartwarming moments with Dharmendra, daughters Isha and Ahaa
Shree Hanuman Chalisa becomes India’s first 5-billion-view video on YouTube, watch top 10 most-viewed videos
Shree Hanuman Chalisa becomes India’s first 5-billion-view video on YouTube, wat
'Mujhe filmon se nikala gaya, jaan se maarne ki...': Meet actor who couldn't succeed in Bollywood, still created Rs 12000 crore empire, romanced Miss World, he is...
'Mujhe jaan se maarne ki...': Meet actor who created Rs 12000 cr empire
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement