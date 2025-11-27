WPL 2026 Mega Auction: Full list of players retained and bought by Delhi Capitals

Check out the complete list of players retained by Delhi Capitals and bought during the WPL 2026 Mega Auction.

The Women's Premier League (WPL) Mega Auction was held in New Delhi on Thursday, November 27. This is only the second mega auction in the league's history since its inception in 2023. The three-time finalist Delhi Capitals (DC) used all five of its retention slots ahead of the mega auction. These players were Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, and Niki Prasad.

DC, despite having one of the lowest purses in the WPL 2026 Auction, went after Deepti Sharma, offering even Rs 3.2 crore, but it was UP Warriorz, which used RTM to retain the player.

List of players retained by DC

Jemimah Rodrigues

Shafali Verma

Annabel Sutherland

Marizanne Kapp

Niki Prasad

List of players bought by DC in WPL 2026 Mega Auction

Chinelle Henry - Rs 1.3 crore

Shree Charani - Rs 1.3 crore

Laura Wolvaardt - Rs 1.1 crore

Sneh Rana - Rs 50 lakh

Lizelle Lee - Rs 30 lakh

Deeya Yadav - Rs 10 lakh

Taniya Bhatia - Rs 30 lakh