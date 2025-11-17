WPL 2026 mega auction date announced: Check date, venues, live streaming details and more

Lalu Yadav breaks silence after daughter Rohini Acharya’s public comments: ‘Internal dispute will be...'
CRICKET
The official social media handles of the Women's Premier League (WPL) announced the mega auction dates along with the venue. Know everything about it here.
The much-awaited 4th edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) is just a few weeks away. Ahead of WPL 2026, a mega auction is scheduled to be held where several players will go under the hammer and be signed by franchises for the tournament. The date for the mega auction has finally been announced, fuelling excitement among cricket fans. Taking to its official social media handles, WPL posted a 10-day countdown and wrote, ''10 Days to Go. The countdown to #TATAWPL Mega Auction has begun. Catch the #TATAWPLAuction 2026 on November 27 on WPLT20.COM''
As per the WPL website, each franchise is allowed to build a squad of 18 players. Across five franchises, 73 slots have to be filled, including 23 overseas slots. UP Warriorz will be entering the mega auction with the largest amount of money in their purse.
Delhi Capitals - Rs 5.7 crore
Gujarat Giants - Rs 9 crore
Mumbai Indians - 5.75 crore
Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Rs 6.15 crore
UP Warriorz - Rs 14.5 crore
The WPL Auction 2026 is scheduled to be held on November 27 in New Delhi. The mega event can be watched live on JioHotstar in addition to the Star Sports TV channels.